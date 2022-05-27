About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some experience with cloud networking and network security solutions.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Platforms
  • Cloud API
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Network Security
  • Microsoft Azure
Instructors

Offered by

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Aruba ClearPass Integration with Microsoft Azure

4 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 203 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Aruba ClearPass Integration with Google

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)

