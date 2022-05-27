In this course, you will learn about Aruba ClearPass deployment and integration with key cloud products. Aruba ClearPass is an industry leading security solution that provides comprehensive visibility, control, and automated network enforcement to enterprise IT. In Part 1 you will get an understanding of ClearPass deployment in Microsoft Azure and integration with Azure AD and Intune. In Part 2 we will discuss and demonstrate ClearPass integration with Google cloud identity and MDM. This course requires an understanding of network security and cloud providers, we recommend the Aruba Networking Security Basics and Aruba Cloud Basics courses for a refresher.
Some experience with cloud networking and network security solutions.
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud API
- Google Cloud Platform
- Network Security
- Microsoft Azure
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Aruba ClearPass Integration with Microsoft Azure
In module one of this course we will discuss and demonstrate ClearPass deployment in Microsoft Azure and integration with Azure AD and Intune.
Aruba ClearPass Integration with Google
In the second module of this course we will discuss and demonstrate ClearPass integration with Google cloud identity and MDM.
