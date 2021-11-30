This 2-part eLearning course builds an understanding of modern cloud-network design and management techniques, crystalizing lofty ideas of "cloud" and "edge" so you can embrace the latest industry trends and best-practices.
Participants should have a basic understanding of wired and wireless computer networking and be familiar with network design.
- Network Planning And Design
- Network Monitoring
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Aruba Modern Cloud Campus Network Design
In the 1-hour Modern Campus Network Design course you’ll get a high level overview of key network design topics trending in the Edge era.
Aruba Modern Cloud Campus Network Management Techniques
In the Modern Campus Network Management Techniques 1-hour course you’ll learn about key aspects of the network management journey and the newer technologies and techniques to help you embrace the Edge. Learn about the network management challenges that drive new technologies, get familiar with classic Network Management System (NMS) tools, and learn about the modern NMS tools like Aruba ESP developed to reduce overhead, speed diagnosis, and improve situational awareness.
