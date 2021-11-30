About this Course

Intermediate Level

Participants should have a basic understanding of wired and wireless computer networking and be familiar with network design.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Network Planning And Design
  • Network Monitoring
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Aruba Modern Cloud Campus Network Design

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Aruba Modern Cloud Campus Network Management Techniques

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD-BASED NETWORK DESIGN & MANAGEMENT TECHNIQUES

