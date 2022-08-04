The Wide Area Network (WAN) is the focal point for connecting different sites of an organization in a global environment. In Aruba SD-WAN Basics, you’ll get an introduction to the Wide Area Network (WAN) and how Software Defined-WAN (SD-WAN) addresses today’s IT challenges. We’ll look at how SD-WAN simplifies network operations with automation and provide greater visibility to manage security challenges. Learn the fundamentals of how the Aruba SD-WAN solution works with EdgeConnect SD-WAN Fabric to simplify deployment, operations, and monitoring.
Aruba SD WAN BasicsAruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About this Course
Offered by
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Part 1: SD-WAN In-A-Nutshell
Learn about the basics of SD-WAN as it relates to today's IT challenges. You will learn about a traditional WAN, SD-WAN vs. MPLS and Traditional VPNs, and the benefits of an SD-WAN.
Part 2: Aruba EdgeConnect Solution
In this module you will learn about the architecture, ease of deployment for Aruba Edge Connect solutions. Also you will learn about simplifying ongoing operations and monitoring with a single pane of glass.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.