Aruba networking technologies are purpose-built with automation in mind to meet the increasing demands on IT’s ability to achieve business outcomes more efficiently. In Aruba Network Automation Basics you'll get an introduction to network automation concepts, key automation tools including Python
Aruba Network Automation BasicsAruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About this Course
No programming background required. Ideal candidates have a basic understanding of networking concepts.
Skills you will gain
- Python Programming
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
- network automation
- Computer Network
- Ansible
Offered by
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Network Automation
In this module you will learn about the need for network automation and the different tools and options for automation. You will also learn about using Python and Ansible for automation and the Aruba platforms ready for automation.
Automation in Aruba Products
In this module you will learn about the practical application of automation with ArubaOS CX switches, ArubaOS 8.x, Aruba Central, Aruba ClearPlass, Aruba AirWave and Aruba IAPs.
