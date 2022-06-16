About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No programming background required. Ideal candidates have a basic understanding of networking concepts.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Representational State Transfer (REST)
  • network automation
  • Computer Network
  • Ansible
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Network Automation

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Automation in Aruba Products

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min)

