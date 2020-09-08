Create Python Linux Script to Generate a Disk Usage Report

In this Guided Project, you will:

Prepare the Python Script

Iterate through a directory structure using the Python script

Use a python package to generate a report in CSV format

There are many choices when it comes to writing scripts on Linux. The bash shell script has been a popular choice, since the bash shell itself is a programming language and the commands used in the script match the syntax of the shell. Python is becoming increasingly popular for scripting on Linux because of its simple syntax, easy access to Linux system commands, and powerful libraries with which to create reports, for example. In addition, Python can be used in other applications and on multiple platforms, so there is also the benefit of learning one language for many programming requirements. In this course, you will create a Python script in which you will determine disk space and generate a report on disk usage on an Ubuntu Linux system. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Linux Disk Usage

  • Pandas

  • Command Line

  • Python Scripting

  • Computer Programming

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Prepare the Python Script.

  2. Use the __name__ to identify the main code and use sys.argv to access the command line arguments.

  3. Create a for loop to access each sub-directory.

  4. Create a function to determine the disk space used by each directory.

  5. Use a python package to generate a report in CSV format.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

