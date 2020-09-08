Create Python Linux Script to Generate a Disk Usage Report
60 ratings
4,416 already enrolled
Prepare the Python Script
Iterate through a directory structure using the Python script
Use a python package to generate a report in CSV format
60 ratings
4,416 already enrolled
Prepare the Python Script
Iterate through a directory structure using the Python script
Use a python package to generate a report in CSV format
There are many choices when it comes to writing scripts on Linux. The bash shell script has been a popular choice, since the bash shell itself is a programming language and the commands used in the script match the syntax of the shell. Python is becoming increasingly popular for scripting on Linux because of its simple syntax, easy access to Linux system commands, and powerful libraries with which to create reports, for example. In addition, Python can be used in other applications and on multiple platforms, so there is also the benefit of learning one language for many programming requirements. In this course, you will create a Python script in which you will determine disk space and generate a report on disk usage on an Ubuntu Linux system. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Linux Disk Usage
Pandas
Command Line
Python Scripting
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare the Python Script.
Use the __name__ to identify the main code and use sys.argv to access the command line arguments.
Create a for loop to access each sub-directory.
Create a function to determine the disk space used by each directory.
Use a python package to generate a report in CSV format.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PLSep 8, 2020
Helped me understand Ubuntu interfacing with Python and creating CSV files using Python. Recommended!
by EDec 4, 2020
Every step is very well explained leaving no doubt about what each line of code is doing, recommended!
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.