About the Course

There are many choices when it comes to writing scripts on Linux. The bash shell script has been a popular choice, since the bash shell itself is a programming language and the commands used in the script match the syntax of the shell. Python is becoming increasingly popular for scripting on Linux because of its simple syntax, easy access to Linux system commands, and powerful libraries with which to create reports, for example. In addition, Python can be used in other applications and on multiple platforms, so there is also the benefit of learning one language for many programming requirements. In this course, you will create a Python script in which you will determine disk space and generate a report on disk usage on an Ubuntu Linux system. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

E

Dec 4, 2020

Every step is very well explained leaving no doubt about what each line of code is doing, recommended!

PL

Sep 8, 2020

Helped me understand Ubuntu interfacing with Python and creating CSV files using Python. Recommended!

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Frederick A

Nov 25, 2020

I loved how the Instructor treated every session in the project at a level capable of helping you master a whole lot of stuffs within a short time, and apply knowledge to solve IT related Issues without assistance, if the need be. This project helped rejuvenate my linux knowledge and Python some how.

By Kartik B

Nov 12, 2020

Really simple and beginner-friendly. Anyone getting started in Python will find this project fun and interesting. The instructor did a great job of explaining the core concept of the libraries used in the project.

By Jhon J A H

Feb 12, 2021

This project was awesome, is a little introduction to scripting using python and is easy to understand the foundational concepts. I highly recommend you take this course if you are new in the python language.

By Efren A T

Dec 5, 2020

Every step is very well explained leaving no doubt about what each line of code is doing, recommended!

By Priyansh B L

Sep 9, 2020

Helped me understand Ubuntu interfacing with Python and creating CSV files using Python. Recommended!

By Luthfi F I

Oct 1, 2020

Thankyou, it's very useful

By J.H R L H

Jul 29, 2020

Thank you

By César C R

Jul 28, 2020

Good

By MISHELL D C Y M

Nov 3, 2020

Nice project to introduce python in scripting area but pretty short.

By Muhammad A

Aug 25, 2020

it was good.

By Deepak T L N M

Aug 20, 2020

Complexity of the libraries used should have been more

By Guilherme M R

Aug 11, 2020

bad

