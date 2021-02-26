E
Dec 4, 2020
Every step is very well explained leaving no doubt about what each line of code is doing, recommended!
PL
Sep 8, 2020
Helped me understand Ubuntu interfacing with Python and creating CSV files using Python. Recommended!
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Frederick A•
Nov 25, 2020
I loved how the Instructor treated every session in the project at a level capable of helping you master a whole lot of stuffs within a short time, and apply knowledge to solve IT related Issues without assistance, if the need be. This project helped rejuvenate my linux knowledge and Python some how.
By Kartik B•
Nov 12, 2020
Really simple and beginner-friendly. Anyone getting started in Python will find this project fun and interesting. The instructor did a great job of explaining the core concept of the libraries used in the project.
By Jhon J A H•
Feb 12, 2021
This project was awesome, is a little introduction to scripting using python and is easy to understand the foundational concepts. I highly recommend you take this course if you are new in the python language.
By Efren A T•
Dec 5, 2020
Every step is very well explained leaving no doubt about what each line of code is doing, recommended!
By Priyansh B L•
Sep 9, 2020
Helped me understand Ubuntu interfacing with Python and creating CSV files using Python. Recommended!
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 1, 2020
Thankyou, it's very useful
By J.H R L H•
Jul 29, 2020
Thank you
By César C R•
Jul 28, 2020
Good
By MISHELL D C Y M•
Nov 3, 2020
Nice project to introduce python in scripting area but pretty short.
By Muhammad A•
Aug 25, 2020
it was good.
By Deepak T L N M•
Aug 20, 2020
Complexity of the libraries used should have been more
By Guilherme M R•
Aug 11, 2020
bad