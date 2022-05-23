In this course, you will learn about what is Posture Management, why you need a Posture Management solution, and what makes Check Point CloudGuard Posture management solution the Global leader in Cloud Protection.
Offered By
Check Point Jump Start: CloudGuard Posture ManagementCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About this Course
Network Administrators and Engineers interested in Cloud Security. Familiarity with basic Cloud networking concepts is helpful but not required.
Network Administrators and Engineers interested in Cloud Security. Familiarity with basic Cloud networking concepts is helpful but not required.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Posture Management?
In this lesson we will learn what posture management is, why you would need a posture management solution, and how a posture management solution will be used to secure your assets in the cloud.
What are the Cloud Security Challenges?
In this lesson we will look at key cybersecurity challenges that customers face when they move their assets into the cloud and how a posture management solution can help address these challenges.
What is Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management?
In this lesson we are going to discuss the Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management solution and why it is the Global leader in cloud protection.
How does CloudGuard Posture Management Work?
In this lesson, we are going to break down how CloudGuard Posture Management works, how it functions and how to get started.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.