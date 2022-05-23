About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Network Administrators and Engineers interested in Cloud Security. Familiarity with basic Cloud networking concepts is helpful but not required.

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Network Administrators and Engineers interested in Cloud Security. Familiarity with basic Cloud networking concepts is helpful but not required.

Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

What is Posture Management?

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

18 minutes to complete

What are the Cloud Security Challenges?

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
3

Week 3

18 minutes to complete

What is Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management?

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
4

Week 4

12 minutes to complete

How does CloudGuard Posture Management Work?

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 12 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder