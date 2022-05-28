The purpose of this program is to give you an insight into the security challenges involving workload protection and application security in the cloud, and Check Point’s solutions for those challenges. The program will also enable you to perform a basic deployment and configuration of the various solutions under the CloudGuard umbrella.
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Program introduction
Program introduction
Introduction to Workload protection and application security
In this session, we’ll take a high-level look at the threat landscape concerning cloud workloads. And, we’ll briefly lay out CloudGuard’s advanced capabilities for protecting workloads.
CloudGuard Workload Protection - Container Security
In this session, we’ll take a deeper look at CloudGuard Container Security and how it is deployed.
Shifting protection to the left with CloudGuard ShiftLeft
In this section, we’ll explore CloudGuard’s ShiftLeft solution for shifting security to the left, and how it is deployed.
