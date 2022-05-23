This course introduces you to Check Point's Small and Medium Business (SMB) network security appliances.
You will learn how to deploy, configure, manage, and monitor network security policy on the SMB appliance platform. When you complete this course, you will understand the features and functionality of the current Small / Medium Business (SMB) product, as well as the procedures for installing, upgrading, and maintaining the SMB appliance. In addition, this course will teach you how to configure and view network traffic and threat prevention log data, as well as how to monitor your SMB deployment. Other important concepts are covered, such as configuring clustering for high availability, enabling SSL inspection, and the process for enabling Virtual Private Networks for remote users and remote sites. Upon completion of this course, you will be prepared to deploy, configure, and administrate a Check Point Small/Medium Business Network Security appliance.