About this Course

Intermediate Level

Familiarity with basic networking concepts (e.g. TCP/IP, subnetting) is helpful but not required.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the features of the current Small / Medium Business (SMB) product

  • Understand the steps necessary to install, update, configure, and manage the SMB product

  • Understand advanced features such as SSL Inspection, Threat emulation, and High Availability

  • Understand cloud-based features such as the Security Management Portal, Reach My Device, and the Watchtower mobile app

Skills you will gain

  • Network Security
  • firewalls
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with basic networking concepts (e.g. TCP/IP, subnetting) is helpful but not required.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction to Small / Medium Business Network Security

2 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

20 minutes to complete

What's New with Check Point's Small / Medium Business Network Security Products

20 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 minutes to complete

Standalone Deployment of the SMB Appliance

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 minutes to complete

Logging and Monitoring

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)

