Harmony Endpoint is a complete solution that protects the remote workforce from today’s complex threat landscape. It prevents the most imminent threats to the endpoint such as ransomware, phishing, or drive-by malware, while quickly minimizing breach impact with autonomous detection and response.
Offered By
Check Point Jump Start: Harmony Endpoint SecurityCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Subtitles: English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 minute to complete
Introduction
Meet your Instructor, Daniel Niazov of Check Point Software Technologies
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
6 minutes to complete
Architecture
6 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
16 minutes to complete
Deployment
16 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min)
3 minutes to complete
Communication
3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
