In this course brought to you by industry leader Check Point, they will cover the Maestro Orchestrator initial installation, creation and configuration of security group via the web user interface and SmartConsole features. This course provides a demonstration of the Maestro product. Course will prepare you for their exam, #156-412, at PearsonVUE.
Check Point Jump Start: Maestro Hyperscale Network SecurityCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About this Course
Experience with Check Point products recommended. Working knowledge of network and internet technology.
Skills you will gain
- Network Security
- Check Point
- Hyperscale
- firewalls
- Maestro
Experience with Check Point products recommended. Working knowledge of network and internet technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Network Security Solution
Introduction to Hyperscale Network Security, including the Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator appliance
Using the Command Line Interface
A tour of the Command Line Interfaces (CLI) of the Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator and of the Single Management Object
Advanced Maestro Topics
This module will demonstrate constructing a Maestro Security group with interfaces from two Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator appliances, to provide high availability in the event that one Orchestrator is unavailable.
Advanced Maestro Topics
In this module, more information about details of the Maestro Hyperscale Network Security solution are discussed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.