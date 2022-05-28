About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience with Check Point products recommended. Working knowledge of network and internet technology.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Network Security
  • Check Point
  • Hyperscale
  • firewalls
  • Maestro
Instructors

Offered by

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Network Security Solution

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Using the Command Line Interface

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Advanced Maestro Topics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Advanced Maestro Topics

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 61 min)

