In Aruba Cloud Basics you will learn what cloud networking is, compare cloud technologies and their various use cases and implementation types. Once you learn about those you will be well on your way to understanding cloud use cases and how to leverage cloud services from Aruba. Part 1 introduces Aruba cloud technologies, products, and challenges in doing a cloud deployment. Explore concepts such as network management systems, orchestration, and security and learn how to move your applications to the cloud. In Part 2 you’ll get an overview of Aruba Central cloud device onboarding, integration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. You’ll also learn about Aruba cloud applications such as Net Edit, UXI, Device Insight, and Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform).
Aruba Cloud Basics
About this Course
Recommended some networking background or the Networking Basics and Mobility Basics courses.
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Platforms
- Cloud Computing
- Network Management
Offered by
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Intro to Aruba Cloud Technologies & Deployments
In this module, you'll learn about Aruba cloud technologies, products, and challenges in doing a cloud deployment. You’ll explore concepts such as network management systems, orchestration, and security and you’ll learn how to move your applications to the cloud.
Aruba Central & Cloud Applications
In Part 2 you’ll get an overview of Aruba Central cloud device onboarding, integration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. You’ll also learn about Aruba cloud applications such as Net Edit, UXI, Device Insight, and Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform).
Frequently Asked Questions
