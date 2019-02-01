PS
May 8, 2020
It was an excellent course on the network transformation which included good info and pictorial representations.I would like to thank all the instructors and Intel Corporation
MP
Jun 22, 2020
Network Transformation 101 course really helped me to upgrade my knowledge in the area of networks. This course is an eye opener and birds eye view on network transformation.
By Aleksander S•
Feb 1, 2019
The course is a good introduction to the newest trends in telecommunications, such as virtualisation, software-defined networking, etc. Although all videos and slides are of high quality, some speakers deliver the content in a monotonous way. Another issue is the overall plan of the course, which continuously jumps between the topics making the impression that various chapters were not aligned with each other. It would be better to slow down the pace and focus on the key points, which in the current course may be too easily missed by the viewers.
By Sunday S U•
Jul 12, 2019
I love this course it made me to understand the in-dept of 5G network and IoT, wow awesome.
By Arturo G•
Jun 23, 2020
I agree with the other comments and I think that the course is very repetitive at times, also seems like not all the instructors have the same level of knowledge and communication skills. For this beginner level I think it could have been shorter or summarize all concepts better.
By Nazaruddin O•
Oct 15, 2019
Very enthusiastic, real life, very good course, direct implementation and examples
By Jorge S•
Mar 16, 2019
A good introduction to SDN/NFV and 5G networks but the content is too much repeated in consecutive sessions. The course should be compressed to two weeks.
By Anna F•
Oct 22, 2019
Indeed a beginners course, for a professional working within the Telco industry there was almost nothing new. Good for those that need an insight into the Telco world and what's to come within the next 5-10 years. Also good with reference to Intel's own technology (for those working in the HW field such as equipment vendors).
By Dimitris E•
Dec 10, 2019
Very Interesting, but very theoretical (100%) and difficult to follow at times, especially some lecturers. Not sure about the beginner level description as some network knowledge is required in my opinion. At the end of the day it gives an good insight/general idea upon the exciting transformation that is occurring.
By Michelle A•
Jan 30, 2019
Really good fundamental information. But not all the speakers were as expected.
By Prajwal K S•
May 8, 2020
By Mallikarjuna G C P•
Jun 23, 2020
By LINGAM V•
May 14, 2020
Need much more realistic explanation. For example: how to configure the network slicing/dpdk/others.
Need full fledged info about the SDN and SDI.
By Goh W Y•
Oct 21, 2020
thanks for teaching me. if can change the subject to 5G Network Transformation. it is more eye catching. Thanks i learnt a lot from this course.
By Eshan E•
Apr 22, 2020
Actually I'm greatly satisfied with the course components and got a great knowledge specially on NFV. Thanks both Intel and Coursera.
By Piyush J•
Jun 27, 2020
Most of the instructors are not interested in delivering the course content, this could have been delivered in more interesting and concept bases delivery. It was like slides being passed on to viewers.
By Joel J•
Jun 12, 2020
Very Dry course
Slide deck not provided
By Ibrahim Z A•
May 13, 2020
It's a very informative and comprehensive course on network transformation with great syllabus sequence and easy to understand starting from introduction, technical details, and finally to the summary. This is an excellent introductory course for those who want to gain knowledge about telco/comm service provider network transformation, NFV, SDN, 5G, and network slicing.
By E. B•
Sep 7, 2020
Great course, this is just a three weeks course, but it took 2 full months for to finish this course. It's really very hard to understand that's what I thought before starting into this course, then from the first topic every thing getting changed. I was from biology background, so it is very new for me. Thank you Intel and Coursera
By MAINAK C•
Aug 19, 2019
First Thanks to Intel and Coursera Team to give me such beautiful and new knowledge. I want to engage more in this type of knowledge sharing things. Please also allow us to learn how we can practically orchestrate this VNF on network module. This should be great for me and other learners
By Jagadhiswara R S•
Jul 25, 2019
Interesting and detailed concepts on how 5G works. concepts of Edge Computing, Edge Networking, IoT, NGV are some useful take away from this course. Would highly recommend for folks who are interested in learning about how and what 5G is all about.
By Prathap P•
Mar 17, 2021
Really good touch base on Network Transformation covering 5G , IoT , AI and it is really good one for all telecom Engineers. One suggestion the course name can include 5G to make the certification more effective and eye catching.
By aneesh d•
Oct 10, 2020
A good overview on the relevant and latest topics required for anyone interested or looking forward to work in the Network domain. Information is nicely complemented with examples and practical implications.
By Brian B•
Oct 1, 2020
Great course. Very timely. This provides an excellent foundation even for experienced telecom or ICT staff jumping into the new world of SDN, NFV, OpenRAN and so on.
By Chekwube O•
May 16, 2020
Excellent course, provides a good overview of where the future of networks is heading. i believe this provides a solid foundation for building networks of the future.
By BESHOY M Y Y•
Jan 17, 2021
this was so professional and was so good i really enjoyed it and i am so proud of finishing this course !! hope intel gives us more lovely courses like this !!
By Samyak D•
Jul 8, 2020
It is one of the best course I did on coursera. Providing with details of upcoming technology in communication sector. Explaining every core of it.