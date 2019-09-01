Chevron Left
Welcome to the Intel® Network Academy – a comprehensive training program on network transformation. In this program, we will be covering the topic areas of software defined infrastructure (SDI) network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and beyond. Network Transformation 102 covers topics such as VNF Operations & Development, Cryptography, and Hyperscan technology, students will dive into the benefits of Intel hardware and software and explore how to accelerate compute-intensive operations with Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT). Students will also have a chance to learn more about open source standards including DPDK and FD.io....

MP

Jul 16, 2020

Very Good exposure to the upcoming technological transformations in the networking.

MK

Jul 7, 2020

Very good course, adding some virtual simulation along with theory will be perfect.

By MAINAK C

Sep 1, 2019

This course is lucid and informative, but need some practical work approach

By Akhil K

Aug 3, 2019

Really nice, too much of a theoretical type.

By Kishore K T

Oct 11, 2019

Well covered deep-dive topics in NFV Performance.

By Isaac H

Aug 9, 2019

Excellent course!

By Ty Q

Aug 17, 2021

Last week was too light on content. Was looking forward to a stronger finish thou the thanks was appreciated. ;-)

By Harsha S

Nov 21, 2019

Good overview of Intel solutions to virtualization problems. Very vendor centric as one would expect.

By aneesh d

Dec 7, 2020

Well summarized information on the very apt requirements required for Network Transformation. Network Transformation 101 and 102 set the perfect balance between technology foundations and industry trends for moving towards true virtualized and digital network.

By Mallikarjuna G C P

Jul 16, 2020

Very Good exposure to the upcoming technological transformations in the networking.

By Mohammad N U J K

Jul 8, 2020

Very good course, adding some virtual simulation along with theory will be perfect.

By Ananth K

Dec 9, 2020

Thank you INTEL & Coursera for offering this course. I have learned a lot.

By kranthi

Mar 12, 2021

Very Helpful model regarding Network Transformation for Telco's

By Iqbal U K

Jun 20, 2020

Very Informative - Thank you Intel and Thank you Coursera...

By SRIVATSAN S

Jun 11, 2020

Good to learn about network transformations

By Edual M

Jun 18, 2021

Excellent course, very well structured

By Bhuvaneshwaran D

Jun 13, 2020

More and more technologies application

By visakh U

Sep 22, 2021

Good but I wand to free certificate

By Mahmoud M S Q

May 27, 2022

COURSE IS VERY INTRSTING

By MUKIL K

Jan 28, 2021

really good experience

By Saimantik R

May 28, 2020

best learning material

By Winston A W

Nov 28, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Hashir I

Sep 3, 2021

Very well organized

By Bryan A V S

Sep 21, 2021

excelente curso

By Yu G

Mar 2, 2021

Super easy!

By Doss D

May 31, 2020

Thank u

By Nimit B

Jul 15, 2020

Week1 was terrible , as the speaker is too fast - hardly able to digest any information and it took 2 Complete days to cover Week1. Rest of the weeks were smooth with so much of insights and information. NFV, SRIOV, SDN, VNF, QAT etc. learnt a lot from these lectures. Looking forward to the next steps in 5G Transformation.

