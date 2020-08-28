NN
Dec 1, 2020
This was a great course. Ms Susan Lee, you are a great teacher. Thank you for taking your time to prepare and teach the course. This will help me relate more professional at my workplace.
RD
Jun 7, 2017
Amazing experience with amazing instructors. Thank you so much Coursera and National University of Singapore for providing me finance support to learn and complete this course.
By Ixchel P•
Aug 28, 2020
Quedo muy satisfecha de haber concluido este curso, especialmente porque me permitió aprender bastante sobre la asertividad y el manejo de las relaciones humanas en un campo internacional. La instructora es muy amable y lleva el curso de una forma muy amena y divertida. ¡Excelente curso!
By NAOMI N N•
Dec 2, 2020
By Guillaume H•
Oct 15, 2016
Very useful on a day to day point of view
By Cathy•
Feb 16, 2017
I am very disappointed with this course I had to wait too long on grading, first time I got not naff points then I had to wait for about few months on grading. I will not take capstone for this course because I suppose I would wait about a few years on grading. This course has to change grading process because has no adequate number of students for peer review.
By Dzulhafiez I•
Feb 4, 2021
The course is manageable and not too difficult.I would also be careful in engaging in conversations in many globalised workplace.Overall , the course is quite relaxed pace and it is enjoyable.I also learnt many types of organisations.Currently , I am finding the less demanding organisations to join.
By SALAM M A•
Sep 29, 2020
"The course content is precise and lecturer is very knowledgeable and the lecturer is engaging and keeps us interested in the material The way which the lecturer describes the topics engaging subject interesting topic”
By Rucha S•
Jun 8, 2017
By Lim C W•
Jan 6, 2022
Good. Very well explained.
By M. C O•
Mar 7, 2019
Excellence performance
By Winston A W•
Jul 30, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Elizabeth O O•
Aug 8, 2020
Good course.
By Le T H ( H•
Apr 2, 2022
okay
By Camila R•
Feb 7, 2021
It doesn’t make any sense that my certificate for an online course depends on the availability of another student to evaluate my exercises.