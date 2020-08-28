Chevron Left
4.4
stars
50 ratings
15 reviews

The final course aims to build learners’ confidence and adaptability when communicating in cross-cultural environments as they assume leadership responsibility to communicate influence in persuasive workplace contexts. The course focuses on enhancing learners’ professional persona for skilful engagement and intercultural communication with stakeholders within and beyond the organization, including cross-departmental work teams, clients and external partners. Learners will also discover and apply good practices in organising information, using visual aids and body language for presentations while demonstrating a heightened sense of cultural sensitivity in a given context. In all, learners will acquire skills to demonstrate persuasive verbal and intercultural communication in workplace contexts which may include dialogues and presentations to critical stakeholders and effective task delegation to team members. At the end of this course, learners will be able to: - Analyse factors of motivation among workplace counterparts. - Recognise the impact of culture on factors of motivation. - Critique and craft persuasive verbal communication products (i.e. script of dialogue) for exchanges with work teams and critical stakeholders. - Apply principles of effective PowerPoint slide design with consideration for cultural sensitivity. - Identify and adopt strategies on the use of voice and body language for engaging presentations....

Top reviews

NN

Dec 1, 2020

This was a great course. Ms Susan Lee, you are a great teacher. Thank you for taking your time to prepare and teach the course. This will help me relate more professional at my workplace.

RD

Jun 7, 2017

Amazing experience with amazing instructors. Thank you so much Coursera and National University of Singapore for providing me finance support to learn and complete this course.

By Ixchel P

Aug 28, 2020

Quedo muy satisfecha de haber concluido este curso, especialmente porque me permitió aprender bastante sobre la asertividad y el manejo de las relaciones humanas en un campo internacional. La instructora es muy amable y lleva el curso de una forma muy amena y divertida. ¡Excelente curso!

By NAOMI N N

Dec 2, 2020

By Guillaume H

Oct 15, 2016

Very useful on a day to day point of view

By Cathy

Feb 16, 2017

I am very disappointed with this course I had to wait too long on grading, first time I got not naff points then I had to wait for about few months on grading. I will not take capstone for this course because I suppose I would wait about a few years on grading. This course has to change grading process because has no adequate number of students for peer review.

By Dzulhafiez I

Feb 4, 2021

The course is manageable and not too difficult.I would also be careful in engaging in conversations in many globalised workplace.Overall , the course is quite relaxed pace and it is enjoyable.I also learnt many types of organisations.Currently , I am finding the less demanding organisations to join.

By SALAM M A

Sep 29, 2020

"The course content is precise and lecturer is very knowledgeable and the lecturer is engaging and keeps us interested in the material The way which the lecturer describes the topics engaging subject interesting topic”

By Rucha S

Jun 8, 2017

By Lim C W

Jan 6, 2022

Good. Very well explained.

By M. C O

Mar 7, 2019

Excellence performance

By Winston A W

Jul 30, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Elizabeth O O

Aug 8, 2020

Good course.

By Le T H ( H

Apr 2, 2022

okay

By Camila R

Feb 7, 2021

It doesn’t make any sense that my certificate for an online course depends on the availability of another student to evaluate my exercises.

