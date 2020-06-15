The Capstone Project for this Specialisation requires you to demonstrate your understanding of the courses and integrate the knowledge and skills learned in real workplace scenarios. In particular, you will be given a choice of a few projects based on scenarios and case studies drawn from different workplaces.
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
Capstone: An overview
Capstone: E-guide
Introduction to e-guide
Capstone: Data Collection 1
Basic principles in constructing survey questions
Capstone: Data Collection 2
About the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace.
