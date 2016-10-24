In the course ‘Establishing a professional ‘self’ through effective intercultural communication’, you will learn how to communicate effectively to establish relationships with colleagues in a culturally and linguistically diverse community and workplace.
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Specialisation and Course
In the course ‘Establishing a professional ‘self’ through effective intercultural communication’, you will learn how to communicate effectively to establish relationships with colleagues in a culturally and linguistically diverse community and workplace. As language reflects cultures, we will begin the course by highlighting the need to take into considerations cultural values when we communicate in a multicultural community and workplace. We then move on to discuss some effective communication skills required to build relationships with colleagues in a globalised workplace. You will learn to adopt appropriate intrapersonal and interpersonal communicative strategies to present information based on the 7 communication principles. And, finally, you will learn to build your personal profile and appropriately align yourself to a globalised workplace.
Establish Work Relationships
In this module, you will learn that, in order to adopt appropriate communication strategies in a globalised workplace, it is very important to gain insights into what is valued in a culture and how language is used to reflect cultural values. We can then move on to discuss some effective intrapersonal and interpersonal communication skills required to build relationships with colleagues and to inform others in a workplace.
Effective Communication
In this module, you will learn about the 7 principles of effective communication, and how you can effectively inform your colleagues based on the 7 principles of communication to inform.
Personal Profile
And, finally, you will learn how to establish a professional self in a globalised workplace. You will learn to adopt strategies to build a professional image and relationships with colleagues as a team member and team leader in a globalised workplace, align yourself to your workplace, build your own personal profile (brand) in a workplace, and use social networking sites to widen your network and present your personal profile (brand).
It is extremely contemporary and a very useful course!
The methodology taught was awesome. I, being an Indian benefited a lot, truly. It was another platform to interact globally.
The course has increased my confidence and my persuasion skills.Has a lot of good students in this course and made many friends.Very manageable course.It is also fun.
Nice Course, and help us to develop for do a better communication with people.
About the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace.
