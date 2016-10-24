About this Course

13,574 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National University of Singapore

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,826 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

27 minutes to complete

Introduction to Specialisation and Course

27 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Establish Work Relationships

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Effective Communication

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 119 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Personal Profile

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESTABLISHING A PROFESSIONAL ‘SELF’ THROUGH EFFECTIVE INTERCULTURAL COMMUNICATION

View all reviews

About the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization

Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder