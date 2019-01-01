Profile

Misty So-Sum Wai-Cook

Dr

Misty COOK is a lecturer at the Centre for English Language Communication, National University of Singapore. She has extensive experience in teaching English academic writing courses, and has strong interests in teaching spoken and written professional communication and intercultural communication skills. As an educator, Misty believes in motivating her students to learn by instilling knowledge that they can apply to the real world, and using technology to strengthen an inside-outside class continuum in students’ learning. Misty grew up in a very multicultural environment, and has lived in and travelled to several areas in Asia Pacific and Europe. She likes to learn about different customs, try food from different cultures, and learn about different facets of intercultural communication.

Establishing a Professional ‘Self’ through Effective Intercultural Communication

