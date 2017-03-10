In this course, you will learn strategies not only on how to communicate effectively but also how to strengthen your relationships with co-workers and other stakeholders from diverse cultural backgrounds, both inside and beyond the organisation. In particular, "Strengthening your widening network" aims to equip you with a workplace discourse that facilitates familiarity with practices in the working environment and to help you appreciate the complexities inherent in the organisational structure and hierarchy.
This course is part of the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About the Specialisation and the Course
In this Module, you will find out more about the four courses that are offered in this Specialisation.
Faces Places Phases
We will look at getting to know our colleagues, the physical work place, as well as the different levels of people on the organisational chart.
Effective Communication through the Email
We will look at how to connect with people appropriately and on the right note, as well as using the right mode, bearing in mind the 7Cs of effective communication as well as some theoretical constructs of intercultural communication. We will also look at effective email writing.
Meetings in a Globalised Workplace
We will look at appropriate meeting behaviours and skills, how to participate at meetings effectively so as to be a contributing member of your organisation. We shall also be looking briefly at how you can build trust and credibility, two very important elements in interpersonal relationships.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.08%
- 4 stars19.27%
- 3 stars7.22%
- 2 stars1.20%
- 1 star1.20%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STRENGTHENING YOUR WIDENING NETWORK
Presented in a very easy to understand way. Thank you!!
i have not seen best web UI than coursera Ui,its awesome.
The course is manageable.I would like to thank the friendly students and staff. The NUS network is a good to be part of.Happy Lunar new year and thanks.
Great course!! I liked it very much , the content was right and very helpful
About the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.