Chevron Left
Back to Strengthening Your Widening Network

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strengthening Your Widening Network by National University of Singapore

4.6
stars
83 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn strategies not only on how to communicate effectively but also how to strengthen your relationships with co-workers and other stakeholders from diverse cultural backgrounds, both inside and beyond the organisation. In particular, "Strengthening your widening network" aims to equip you with a workplace discourse that facilitates familiarity with practices in the working environment and to help you appreciate the complexities inherent in the organisational structure and hierarchy. You will learn to write effective emails demonstrating a keen awareness of your audience and the 7 communication principles. In addition, you will learn to voice your views and assert your position at various communication contexts such as formal meetings and work-related discussions. By the end of the course, you should demonstrate a greater communicative and linguistic competence, with a better grasp of interpersonal and intercultural communication in a globalised workplace....

Top reviews

DI

Feb 3, 2021

The course is manageable.I would like to thank the friendly students and staff. The NUS network is a good to be part of.Happy Lunar new year and thanks.

NB

Sep 13, 2020

Excellent contents and very well explained. Very useful and helpful. Thank you.

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Strengthening Your Widening Network

By Yin L

Apr 7, 2016

learn the basic knowledge of interpersonal communication.

awareness of the communicate style may differ with people from diverse culture and various postions

acknowledge the skills in different occasion.

By Dzulhafiez I

Feb 4, 2021

The course is manageable.I would like to thank the friendly students and staff. The NUS network is a good to be part of.Happy Lunar new year and thanks.

By Naman B

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent contents and very well explained. Very useful and helpful. Thank you.

By Tammy M

Feb 28, 2022

This was a great course. The course was a little discerning when I had to resubmit an assignment after the course ended because of the lack of Peer Reviewing by my peers for my assignment that was submitted on time before the deadline.

By Syahril A G

May 24, 2020

This course is fun ! There are videos, quizes & peer assignments. Thanks for giving me new insight about Strengthening Your Widening Network.

By Arturo E A G

Oct 8, 2018

Very good course i leaned a lot and I will use the knoledge not only in my work in all my life

By Luis G A G

Mar 27, 2018

Thank you very much I'm glad to finish this module, my Best regards for all of you.

By Darshna S

Feb 3, 2021

Great course!! I liked it very much , the content was right and very helpful

By vaibhav s

Mar 11, 2017

i have not seen best web UI than coursera Ui,its awesome.

By dipanjang1@gmail.com

Jan 10, 2020

Presented in a very easy to understand way. Thank you!!

By Vasanthi V

Apr 27, 2020

Thank you so much.

The course is quite resourceful!

By Shakshitha S

May 9, 2020

The instructions were clear .I enjoyed it.

By Zeynep B

Aug 24, 2020

ı learn lots of information ı'm so happy

By HẰNG N

Mar 22, 2021

The course is helpful.

By Winston A W

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Snizhanna B

Aug 2, 2020

Great course!

By Tran T H N

Jan 21, 2022

well

By Ghaxala A

Jul 13, 2017

good

By Sainath K

Jul 7, 2016

Good course with details on certain topics. It will be better if we could have the slides presented for download for future reference. The amount of time the slides are show at times is insufficient to copy down all the notes.

By MUSKAN S

May 24, 2020

It was a great time exploring this course. Though there were some glitches but over all it was an amazing experience.

By Zainab A Q

Jul 13, 2017

worth the shot

By Akrati S

Apr 1, 2016

I liked the course very much, but it is brief. I think it will help us more if some topics are explained in detail.

By Thomas M

Dec 21, 2016

A bit too basic

By David B

Apr 13, 2016

It has nothing to do with widening network. It is completely misleading. This is just a very short course about office etiquette. That's it.

I was very much looking forward to this course. Sadly I got very disappointed.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder