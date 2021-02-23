Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace - The Capstone by National University of Singapore

4.6
stars
15 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The Capstone Project for this Specialisation requires you to demonstrate your understanding of the courses and integrate the knowledge and skills learned in real workplace scenarios. In particular, you will be given a choice of a few projects based on scenarios and case studies drawn from different workplaces. The project outcome is a handbook or a practical guide, which could be a blend of text and multi-media. In completing the project, you will be required to use and/or collect relevant primary data from people in the workplace through emails, face-to-face chats, Skype discussions and incorporate the data into the handbook/guide as support. In addition, there will be a component on critical reflection on your learning journey. The Capstone Project is to be completed within six weeks. Evaluation will be done via a combination of peer and tutor assessment....

By Dzulhafiez I

Feb 23, 2021

Happy Lunar New Year.This course has enable me to be more confident.It is not that difficult.It is one of those good specializations. After completing , I would like a better paying job .It is one cool looking certificates to have in Singapore.

By Capt. Y S R ( L & S

Jun 16, 2020

It was indeed indepth discussion on various modes of effective communication and understanding the global workplace in innovative manner

By Wagdi M A

Dec 15, 2018

I'M INTERESTED FOR COURSERA , VERY USEFUL TO ENHANCE YOUR SKILLS

By Winston A W

Sep 24, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

