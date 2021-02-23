C
Jun 15, 2020
It was indeed indepth discussion on various modes of effective communication and understanding the global workplace in innovative manner
Dec 14, 2018
I'M INTERESTED FOR COURSERA , VERY USEFUL TO ENHANCE YOUR SKILLS
By Dzulhafiez I•
Feb 23, 2021
Happy Lunar New Year.This course has enable me to be more confident.It is not that difficult.It is one of those good specializations. After completing , I would like a better paying job .It is one cool looking certificates to have in Singapore.
By Winston A W•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent, thank you.