About this Course

26,163 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(10,294 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Beginnings of Communication Science

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 60 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Technical Approaches to Communication Science

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cultural and Social Approaches to Communication Science

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Exam

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO COMMUNICATION SCIENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder