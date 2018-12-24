ZK
Mar 4, 2020
It is wonderful course. I found that teaching methodology and exam every thing was perfect. My best wishes are for the Coursera as well university of Amsterdam for preparation of this useful course.
LS
Feb 20, 2017
This course was incredibly delightful and very helpful, as a media and communication student, this course widened the information I had and helped me with my home university courses. Thank you!
By Maria E O•
Dec 23, 2018
Great course structure, great professor. This was a very interesting and eye opening course for me, it's well explained and given with so much care of the information. Thank you so much.
By Lyuda S•
Feb 21, 2017
By Анастасия А В•
Nov 22, 2020
This MOOC is very interesting and useful, it is a good start for people who want to get deeper into Communication Science in the future. However, this course is also for everyone who want just to broaden their horizons and acquire new knowledge in the field of media for themselves. Explanations of the material are made with cool pictures that is easy to follow. I really recommend this course.
By Tingxin Y•
Feb 17, 2018
I love this lesson not only because I am interested in this scientific discipline but because the teaching method is fun and clear as well. Also, I like the illustrations! It gives us explicit outlines about the content. I would like to see more advanced lessons of communication of science in Coursera.
Thank you！
By Matt T•
Jul 30, 2016
This is the first MOOC that I've taken and completed and it was very well put-together. Videos were of a reasonable length and interesting, and the quizzes were just challenging enough to test my learning and make me think. For anyone interested in the topic, I would recommend taking this course.
By Janna W•
Aug 12, 2018
This is my first time to take courses online. When I completed the courses, I have a more comprehensive understanding of the development and theories of communication science. It really impressed me and I enjoy the class so much. Thank you for your great efforts to offer me such helpful classes!
By Swati C•
Jun 16, 2020
Its the most wonderful course to be done by a student or academic of Communication discipline. You should have more courses on communication theories and culture and communication. Every bit of the course was a learning experience and exactly thought me why I took up communication as a subject.
By Yingqi H•
Jun 17, 2020
It's really helpful! many theories and ideas about communication and media are shared in this MOOC! I like it~ If you're interested in this field, never hesitate to join this course~
By Lucia H•
Aug 9, 2016
An awesome course, very interesting and the teaching method was awesome. Loved the drawings presented, it made it a lot easier. Hope to be studying at this University in the future.
By Bui T M C•
Mar 18, 2017
It is an interesting and interactive course. I have learnt basic Communication science theories with a visual and understandable methods. Thank you so much for your great course!
By Georgiana Z•
Oct 17, 2015
Great! Concise and comprehensive at the same time! Exactly what an introductory class should offer you: a good presentation of the field and a healthy sense of curiosity.
By Mounir A•
Jul 8, 2019
Great content, I would have loved more details and the exam to have less questions about memorized names. I want to register in another level 2 course as this mooc has sparked by interest in this science, especially how this science is used in our modern day world to control and manipulate opinions and events.
By Friederike S•
Mar 9, 2019
The content of the course is good for an introductory course. Sometimes important concepts are only briefly mentioned, while a lot of time is spent on less important things. Self-evaluation with the weekly quizzes is limited, because the given answers are hidden. You only know which question you got wrong, but not which was the wrong answer. This is completely useless, when the question was "Which statement is true" but the statements are not shown - How do you know which part you have to study more thoroughly?
By Nedyu Y•
Jun 1, 2019
The course gives some basic overview, but personally could not see the benefit, consequently it was not very useful for me. Lector uses very theoretical and distant language, which makes the content kind of boring.
By Sabina•
Jun 14, 2020
It was one of the most unforgettable experiences I have ever had! I pursued two goals - to bring variety to my classes in EAPP program at ADA university and to get more insight into the profession my daughter has chosen. I was surprised to hear in the final video that it was Your first experience with MOOC. It was super-professional and crystal clear! I liked the format of the course, the dynamic, the style...I had the feeling that I have accomplished face-to-face course which I think is the greatest advantage of the course. With each video I was falling in love with the metaphoric language Teacher used. So, You can imagine my joy and excitement when I listened to the videos about metaphors in the field of communication and the examples with the vivid explanations.
Endless thanks! I am going to listen to the videos again and again. I am going to read my detailed notes as well. I am sure each time I will find some details that will serve as food for thoughts both for me and my students.
Massive thanks!
By Nick C•
Dec 29, 2020
My first MOOC! Course content and delivery was excellent. Assessment, I feel, was not so great. I left my review at 5 stars becasue I anticipate multiple choice questions are simply a necessary evil of MOOCs rather than this particular course.
A little too much focus on Metaphors as a topic towards the end perhaps? I felt like I was suddenly answering questions for English Language study rather than communications... spotting the difference between a similie and a metaphor?
That said, this was an excellent example of what it claims to be - an introduction to communication science. I will be tracking down some of the texts from the super helpful nuance pages.
Many thanks!
By Douglas P•
Jun 6, 2020
The content is interesting, and the instructor is top-notch. He explains very well, and all of his words are relevant, so you learn a lot in a short time. Make sure you concentrate when watching the videos, though, because it all matters. Also, the cartoons drawn for many of the lectures are instructive and entertaining. Each lecture is short, only 3-5 minutes, which is great for flexible study time. I've taken several MOOCs where lectures were 15 minutes long, and in comparison, the short videos help me focus, partly because I think they force the instructor to focus the content. This MOOC is slick, interesting, absolutely recommend.
By Rocío M E L•
Aug 27, 2015
Simplemente maravilloso, divertido y de alto nivel. El profesor y el equipo técnico estupendo, me encantó, sobre todo el cierre del curso que no había visto en otros MOOC. Las equivocaciones y las risas del profesor y equipo técnico demuestran el laborioso trabajo que tienen que hacer, al repetir y repetir las tomas, para que nosotros como alumnos podamos obtener un reconocimiento.
Esas risas y equivocaciones para mí serán innolvidables pues siempre tendré en cuenta el gran esfuerzo al momento de tomar otro MOOC.
Gracias, gracias y muchas más gracias a todo el equipo de la Universidad de Amsterdam.
By peter l•
Aug 19, 2021
It is the first course I finished in COURSERA. As a undergraduate student from China, who are majoring in journalism and communication, learning the statements about this subject is more than attaining professional knowledge. What I want to say is that this online class really broaden my horizens and to some extent let me know more about the academia ofEnglish word. By the way, I aslo wanted to change the way how to practice English at the very beginning. It was just a try but so important and newbrand for me, although it was sometimes hard to get Monsieur RUTGER .
By Andrea N•
Sep 26, 2015
Me encanta! me parece muy enriquecedor para mi aprendizaje, ya que nos enseña con mucha claridad los aspectos básicos de la ciencia de la comunicación. Ademas, cuenta con un excelente tutor, quien es muy claro a la hora de explicar los temas, para completar cuenta con mucho material didáctico, fuentes de información y enlaces que me ayudan a realizar un aprendizaje mucho mas profundo. Muchas gracias por darnos la oportunidad de poseer mas alternativas para educarnos, equipo de Coursera.
By Mihăescu A•
Aug 29, 2019
It was a well-planned course, with answers for all the questions about communication. The best part was you could always return and reread a paragraph if you did not understand it at first. The visual representations and the subtitles were very helpful and I liked the fact that you could save notes anytime.
I am glad I attended the course. Because of it, I know now that I want to study Communication Science and learn more and more about it.
By WEN J•
Aug 19, 2015
great learning experience! The content was well designed and examples during the lecture really helped me to understand the theory a lot. The structure of this course was very clear. I have learnt some knowledge on communication before, but this course really helped me to get a better understand on the topic and to reorganized all my knowlege on communication logically. Thanks a lot to all those who contributed to this great MOOC course!
By Gabriela P C M•
Jul 29, 2020
Mi vocabulario en el idioma ingles se amplio, pude conocer nuevos conocimientos que no sabia y conoci el pensamiento individualizado de las personas, y en como estas se comportan dentro y fuera de su auge social. El punto de vista de cada autor en las diferentes teorias.
Agradecimientos a la Universidad de Amsterdam y a mi tutor Rutger de Graaf , ya que los conocimientos dia con dia se expanden hasta alcanzar su mayor proporcion :)
By Rean M S M•
Aug 16, 2020
I find this course is very interesting and quite challenging since my study background is not communication. The provision of the video helped the understanding process of the explanation given although in some materials multiple readings are necessary. Overall, this course really helps me in building basic communication knowledge that will be used in my next semester teaching. Looking forward to enrolling in other useful courses!
By Kristína H•
Feb 7, 2021
I am very satisfied with this course. Content was great and it covered as much as possible about the topic into few lessons. I only wish there was second part of this course. Videos were interestingly made (illustrations, important points written down atc.) and the lecturer has very pleasant voice and good accent (which I appreciated very much since I am not a native english speaker). All in all it was a very good experience.