Apr 20, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course material and content. It was well organized, interesting, and engaging.
May 15, 2019
What a great course! I learned so much about brands, cultures and product development.
By Kia W•
Apr 21, 2020
By Elka R•
May 16, 2019
By Tina B•
Aug 3, 2020
This course has been a challenge to me throughout. The context of this course has exposed me towards a wider scale of understanding the overall culture globally related to the business industry.
The examples and explanations put forward by the professor is really knowledgeable and well narrated.
thank you
By Aira C•
Jul 7, 2021
I am grateful for this online course especially to Prof. Carlos for a wonderful discussion and to my fellow learners who keeps motivating me by their suggestion, comments in our assignments and peer review. It is a great experience. I've learn different cultures and I admire all of them. Thank you.
By Alfonsus G•
Jul 28, 2020
A well-known product or brand actually describes a culture from the region. A detailed explanation along with an example made me gain a lot of new knowledge about the brand and its culture, including brands from my country. I recommend this class.
By Rahadian•
Jun 8, 2020
This course give us better understanding the nature of culture in the world which can influence branding and especially the way for business, so that we can improve our strategy to get positive outcome from the knowledge.
By Shafaq m•
Jan 4, 2022
best courses for cultural and multicultural brand assessment and consumer adaptations
By Carlo I•
Apr 9, 2018
A very insightful course that highlights specific aspects of branding and marketing.
By Matěj K•
Oct 10, 2019
I like this course very much because of the information and knowledge it offers.
By 梁倬领•
May 15, 2020
It provides me different perspectives for my marketing career and learning!
By İpek Ç•
Nov 13, 2020
Amazing course, learned a lot about cultures and business psychology!
By Amy K•
Apr 14, 2020
insightful class - opened my eyes to seeing the world differently.
By DIPANWITA K•
Jul 25, 2020
I t was an excellent course. I only wish it was not so concise.
By YUSRI B A•
Nov 9, 2020
good content and excellent instructor
By Jenny B•
Jun 12, 2018
Great course and very engaging!!!
By Hector R•
Jun 8, 2019
Absolutely fabulous instruction!
By Nadia G•
Mar 16, 2020
great course- Thanks!
By Thomas R X R•
Jul 24, 2021
A very good course.
By Ray S•
Jun 9, 2019
Excellent Course.
By Phalalochana V•
Apr 6, 2020
Good material
By Dr. C J•
Jul 7, 2020
GREAT COURSE
By Abhishek K S•
Sep 17, 2020
Excellent
By Norkulova Z•
Sep 30, 2020
By Maria L•
Dec 19, 2017
Curso completo con el cual aprendí nuevos conceptos y herramientas para lograr que una marca impacte en mercados internacionales. El profesor ha explicado todos los conceptos de forma clara y concisa.
By Fraser M•
Apr 13, 2018
Interesting points and topics covered in this course, but not a lot too it...