Chevron Left
Back to Global Impact: Cultural Psychology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Impact: Cultural Psychology by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
159 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

Globalization has brought dramatic changes to the marketplace. A proliferation of global brands brings diverse cultures to a consumer population that is also culturally diverse. This course enables students to understand how globalization changes consumers at a psychological level and provides tools for infusing brands with cultural meaning that can resonate with global consumers. The focus is on understanding that culture exists in the mind as well as in the environment, and that globalization creates multi-cultural spaces in contemporary societies. Consumers can use the cultural meaning of a brand to build their identities or reject the brand’s cultural meaning. The course will help students identify when assimilation vs. exclusionary reactions are more likely to occur and to devise strategies for imbuing brands with cultural meanings that can elevate them to the status of cultural icons. You will be able to: • Understand how globalization impacts the psychological responses of consumers in global markets • Explain what culture is and how it manifests itself in business environments • Understand how brands acquire cultural meanings and predict consumers’ responses to the cultural meanings in brands • Identify strategies to win-over multi-cultural consumers in globalized markets • Practice the fundamentals of how to build an iconic brand This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

Top reviews

KW

Apr 20, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course material and content. It was well organized, interesting, and engaging.

ER

May 15, 2019

What a great course! I learned so much about brands, cultures and product development.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Global Impact: Cultural Psychology

By Kia W

Apr 21, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed this course material and content. It was well organized, interesting, and engaging.

By Elka R

May 16, 2019

What a great course! I learned so much about brands, cultures and product development.

By Tina B

Aug 3, 2020

This course has been a challenge to me throughout. The context of this course has exposed me towards a wider scale of understanding the overall culture globally related to the business industry.

The examples and explanations put forward by the professor is really knowledgeable and well narrated.

thank you

By Aira C

Jul 7, 2021

I am grateful for this online course especially to Prof. Carlos for a wonderful discussion and to my fellow learners who keeps motivating me by their suggestion, comments in our assignments and peer review. It is a great experience. I've learn different cultures and I admire all of them. Thank you.

By Alfonsus G

Jul 28, 2020

A well-known product or brand actually describes a culture from the region. A detailed explanation along with an example made me gain a lot of new knowledge about the brand and its culture, including brands from my country. I recommend this class.

By Rahadian

Jun 8, 2020

This course give us better understanding the nature of culture in the world which can influence branding and especially the way for business, so that we can improve our strategy to get positive outcome from the knowledge.

By Shafaq m

Jan 4, 2022

best courses for cultural and multicultural brand assessment and consumer adaptations

By Carlo I

Apr 9, 2018

A very insightful course that highlights specific aspects of branding and marketing.

By Matěj K

Oct 10, 2019

I like this course very much because of the information and knowledge it offers.

By 梁倬领

May 15, 2020

It provides me different perspectives for my marketing career and learning!

By İpek Ç

Nov 13, 2020

Amazing course, learned a lot about cultures and business psychology!

By Amy K

Apr 14, 2020

insightful class - opened my eyes to seeing the world differently.

By DIPANWITA K

Jul 25, 2020

I t was an excellent course. I only wish it was not so concise.

By YUSRI B A

Nov 9, 2020

good content and excellent instructor

By Jenny B

Jun 12, 2018

Great course and very engaging!!!

By Hector R

Jun 8, 2019

Absolutely fabulous instruction!

By Nadia G

Mar 16, 2020

great course- Thanks!

By Thomas R X R

Jul 24, 2021

A very good course.

By Ray S

Jun 9, 2019

Excellent Course.

By Phalalochana V

Apr 6, 2020

Good material

By Dr. C J

Jul 7, 2020

GREAT COURSE

By Abhishek K S

Sep 17, 2020

Excellent

By Norkulova Z

Sep 30, 2020

ssss

By Maria L

Dec 19, 2017

Curso completo con el cual aprendí nuevos conceptos y herramientas para lograr que una marca impacte en mercados internacionales. El profesor ha explicado todos los conceptos de forma clara y concisa.

By Fraser M

Apr 13, 2018

Interesting points and topics covered in this course, but not a lot too it...

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder