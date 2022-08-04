Chevron Left
Back to Global Marketing: Building Iconic Brands

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Marketing: Building Iconic Brands by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

Global Marketing: Iconic Brands uses the cultural frameworks introduced in Global marketing: Cultural Frameworks to guide the process of crafting a culturally focused marketing plan for a global expansion. The course introduces the key steps for developing a global marketing plan, starting with an environmental analysis of the new markets to be developed, which provides insights into the cultural preferences of target consumers in these new markets....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder