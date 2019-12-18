NS
Feb 16, 2019
El curso está muy bien estructurado, además los vídeos explicativos y los artículos que contiene son muy útiles y ayudan a comprender el contenido del curso de manera sencilla y amena.
LG
May 24, 2020
I am so glad I did this course! The information is 100% useful for my daily marketing activities. Michael Thompson is an excellent professor. The videos are concise and effective.
By FUNDA K•
Dec 18, 2019
A real good way to start customer experience. The materials are well design to show the relationship between the brand and the customer experience!
By Nicole S•
Jan 7, 2021
I found the content of this course to be very informative and very useful. I was recently hired into a CX position in the finance industry and this course provided me with a solid foundation of understanding as far as banding and customer experience go. If you are self-motivated and truly interested in learning, this course definitely provides the right resources. My only complaint would be the peer-reviewed nature of the two largest assignments. While I am all about peer-reviews, the rubric allows for a wide range of quality in the work that can be submitted in order to receive the certificate. . However, this is only a minor issue, because overall the importance is in the content and what one personally takes away from the course.
By Nira S•
Feb 17, 2019
By César R P M•
Feb 1, 2019
I recommend this course because there is a lot to learn with reading, experts and the host regarding customer experience CX and employee experience. Thank you!
By Elyan J•
Apr 8, 2019
Very insightful. The videos are short and simple while explaining important concepts in CX through the accumulation of simple ideas.
By Oluwadamilola O•
Aug 20, 2019
Very enlightening and informative. Keep the good work up.
By Nilsa G•
Apr 8, 2020
Buen dia:
el curso es bueno y solicite ayuda económica la cual fué aproada, sin embargo toda la información se encuentra en inglés y para mí que no manejo bien el idioma es complejo estudiarlo en otro idioma diferente al español. Agradezco dar de baja.
By Harumi Y•
Jul 12, 2019
Me ha ayudado mucho a obtener una visión más acertada sobre lo complejas que pueden llegar a ser las decisiones de cliente potenciales, y su impacto en la reputación e imagen de una marca. He logrado identificar puntos y conceptos en los que me gustaría ahondar más pues me resultan indispensables para llevar a cabo mi labor profesional con éxito.
El formato y el profesor me parecieron excelentes, solo creo que hubiera preferido que el ejercicio de customer journey map fuera un poco más challenging.
By Shcherbakov A•
May 18, 2020
I thank Professor Michael Michael Thompson for his course "Branding and customer experience", which radically changed my understanding of the customer experience and its relevance to modern brands. The cases reviewed during the course allowed us to look at clients ' journeys from different angles. And of course systematize my experience in this work.
By Sudhir K•
May 4, 2022
Very helpful learning program for improve of basic knowledge. when we are working then it seems that what we are doing is the best. Especially when you have been working for 8-10 years. But when such a learning platform is available, it seems that a lot needs to be changed now.
By Divya G•
May 23, 2020
I think the course was very well delivered. The course structure was designed beautifully and the logical flow was impressive.
It has a practical approach to customer experience and not just bookish knowledge.
Overall, I'm highly satisfied with the course content.
By Marcia A B•
Sep 23, 2020
This course was an eye-opener and gave me a broad perspective of what branding and cx are all about. It made me understand the steps my company is currently doing to better our cx. Now I know how to move forward with my company's vision.
By Iva B•
Apr 29, 2020
Think this was one of the best courses in this specialization. I simply loved the amount of literature we had every week. The assignments were also very engaging. I liked the lecturer's approach to learning.
All in all, very interesting!
By Jennifer L•
May 18, 2020
It's a practical course packed with lots to learn about the customer journey and the customer experience. Layering upon this with branding is a great and practical combo. Applied the tools immediately to my work which is very helpful.
By Santiago M C•
Jul 22, 2020
Really interesting for those interested in CX, and mostly if you think of it in relationship with marketing. Simple, but somewhat extensive (at least that's how it felt to me). What I like the most is the practicality and usability.
By Alexander M P•
Aug 31, 2020
This was a fun course with many great case studies at the intersection of branding and customer experience. Dr. Thompson's lectures gave me inspiration and interesting ideas for my own experience marketing resarches and workshops.
By Vineet R•
Apr 19, 2020
Prof Thompson has a good hold of the subject and it was a pleasure learning from him. However, the video and audio quality can be improved especially the ones shot outside. Using a mic with noise cancellation should do the trick
By Krisztina E O•
Nov 1, 2021
I found this course very inspiring. It is very well organized and structured/very informative - It made interested and motivated. I appreciate the care I was part of in each lesson - that was very helpful. Thank you very much.
By Jorge P•
Sep 18, 2020
(Audited) - Great production and value. Helps you get a really good understanding of CX practices. I use their customer journey template at my job. Would love a follow up course that goes further into CX research methods.
By Diego S R•
Jun 3, 2020
Excellent content, tools, videos and updated readings that help you to better understand the Customer Experience environment and the relevance in your brand. Lecturers and course very highly recommended.
By Lorena D G•
May 25, 2020
By santiago p d c•
Nov 18, 2020
CX is essential for every company. Highly recommend this course to understand what stands behind succesfull business! Instructor is clear on main course objectives.
By Silvio A d S J•
Oct 23, 2020
The Branding and Customer Experience course was able to consistently address many important areas for any professional who wants to develop working with this.
By Kerstin W•
Nov 1, 2021
Great overview over Branding & Customer Experience - good structure and good content - helpful examples and practical insights. Thanks a lot!
By Stephan B•
May 11, 2022
Not only speaking about the perfect way in a theoretic optimal environment, but also the pitfalls and risk to watch for. Very good