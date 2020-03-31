PA
May 2, 2020
Course Well framed and clearly gave insights into understanding the language of image-making. I especially enjoyed the repeating forms to tell brand stories.
EH
Oct 21, 2020
This is a great course, professor Hallet explains very well every concept in a clear and practical way. Highly recommended
By Verghese T•
Mar 31, 2020
The course has the word BRAND in it but underneath the covers it gives you the taste of what creative advertising is about. In my searches on the internet you will not be able to find a hands on course like this that hits the creative artistry meets business which is what creative advertising is about. The course itself is fun and easy to understand. The projects can be completed however in reviewing my peer's projects this subject is difficult to master. Some of my peers really put together some wonderful projects and they have that artistry and business acumen to do well on the project and also have real tools to take this into real world experiences. Those peers were few and far between. Coursera is experiencing large issues on peer review projects and they have decided to do peer reviews because then they have scalability to enroll many students and have the projects graded at no cost. The truth of the matter is that students enroll but few keep going to get to the point of handing in projects. The end result you have to go begging to get your project reviewed and its questionable that the reviewer is experienced enough to do a proper review. I rather have an expert give me low marks and be critical so I can really gauge on the skillset I have for this specific subject. Overall for the course I recommend it. It serves best for creatives who have real business acumen. A business person will be drowning a bit on the creative side and an artist will need to have some business savvy to put together a good project. Overall an outstanding course!
By Mohammed K•
Dec 19, 2017
Very beneficial course. Apt & to the point content in very less time.
By Ya-lin H•
Oct 2, 2018
Very helpful intro into image creation and brand awareness build-up. The skills and knowledge can be applied immediately if you are in the business or on learning stage.
By setareh f•
Dec 20, 2018
I learned a lot! thanks Brian Hallett for such a great course.
By Nils•
Aug 14, 2020
I did 10+ courses already, this is the first one I am not finishing because it is so bad. Didn't learn anything so far (finished two weeks). Partly irrelevant, partly totally repetitive (if the lecturer says 50 "again" in a few videos, he knows himself that he is just repeating the same thing again and again), mostly vague and high-level and partly just wrong (especially when it comes to brand strategy). Expected more from IE Business School
By Xenia M•
Jun 10, 2019
I learned all the process to create a campaign through a real example, but could also apply to create a brand image or any material for a brand, actually (i.e. website, catalogs...)
I was able to make a brief with all the steps that I am definitely using on my next projects.
I loved how straightforward the course was, it gave me valuable and useful information and concepts that I will deepen into.
Thanks!
By Kevin M•
Dec 6, 2018
Thank you Brian, your course was challenging and inspiring. I have been looking for answers to many of the subjects and questions you posed in this course. The great thing about this course was the process. It was easy to follow and opened lots of creative doors. Knowledge balanced with understanding. It is not a commodity you easily find. Thank you. Looking forward to the next course you are involved in.
By Edwin D S d L•
Nov 2, 2020
Professor Hallet makes this course fun and engaging. The branding tools are presented in a way that is easy to understand and start implementing straight away. In the end, you are able to create a functional creative pitch deck ready to be presented to your client, or even, to guide the production of material for your own brand.
By Oscar R•
Dec 30, 2017
The step by step process of this course is scalable and can be applied to every brand despite the market, size or objective. By the end of this course you will be able to analyze and understand brands in order to conceptualize and execute engaging campaigns that will capture the attention and interest of your client's target.
By Luciana T•
Dec 11, 2017
Why it's so important to take care of the images and visuals while working with brands?
How to come up with powerfull creative concepts that are coherent with the brand, how to communicate them and work with production providers?
Professor Hallet puts a lot of energy and great insights, I really enjoyed the class!
By Sibbir R•
Apr 21, 2020
The professor seemed to know his work in detail. The most interesting thing that I observed was how we were guided throughout the course to make a creative pitch for a real company and then a hypothetical pitch for our chosen brand. The practical learning is superb.
By Arnab P•
Mar 8, 2018
It is a short course but it has more learning than other humongous courses have. If you are into Brand Management or any type of marketing then this one will surely put something in your head and that something might just work wonders.
By Kristina K•
Feb 13, 2018
I am absolutely impressed by this course! Now I can apply new gained knowledge either to my own business or to an employer's business. A lot of thanks to Brian for his extremely interesting course!
By PLL A•
May 3, 2020
By Elena H•
Oct 22, 2020
By Camilo C•
Nov 2, 2020
All the information in the course has been helpful for our professional development
By Akansha A•
Nov 30, 2019
The course was really helpful in gaining the insights of the advertising world.
By Aniket P•
Jun 17, 2020
Very good course. One should definitely do this course, very helpful
By Zhang T•
Mar 25, 2018
This course provides basic info of branding procedure
By Ampol A•
Dec 13, 2017
By mauricio k•
Jul 29, 2019
nice videos, interesting interviews and works.
By Pietro L•
Feb 9, 2022
Brian is such a professional teacher and worker. I loved everything and I enjoyed creating branding campaigns through the assignments. Really recommend it.
By Natekina D•
Dec 31, 2021
Очень обаятельный дядечка. Курс интересный и полезный. Последнее задание лучше не оттягивать до последнего - требуется время на проверку.
By Gemma V•
Apr 17, 2021
I really like it, i totally understood everything abut the image that is more than that is about the communication through the brand
By Rodrigo A R C•
Apr 20, 2021
estoy feliz de a ver aprendido mucho, aplicare todo lo aprendido en m carrera de publicidad