Storytelling / Re-brand your Brand by Universidad de Palermo
About the Course
In this fascinating online course you will be able to explain the concept of storytelling, how can be used on any organization or personal brand. Also, you will acquire the tools to create brand stories through traditional and new media communication channels. By taking this course, you will be able to critically evaluate the utilization of narrative strategies across different sectors and genres and apply a storytelling method to a practical project.
To succeed in this course, you should be a professional with at least 2-3 years of experience in an organizational setting. Having specific experience in a design role or working with designers will be helpful.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Interpret the need for stories on the human brain.
- Identify the key concepts that make a story memorable.
- Differentiate between tactical and strategic storytelling.
- Apply the concept of attention economy.
- Identify what is needed in order to create a story with numbers.
- Identify what kind of visual aid is important to communicate our story.
- Recognize what is needed in any organization to create a narrative.
- Distinguish different kind of stories and narrative that applies to brands....