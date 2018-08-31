AS
Feb 14, 2020
a light introduction to design thinking. not too taxing. easy to understand concepts with some practical applications tested. good stepping stone to more rigorous and testing design thinking courses
LL
Nov 7, 2020
Great overview of the design innovation process! The content is up-to-date and the professors really go above and beyond to make the course feel like a regular university course as much as possible.
By Jennifer B•
Aug 31, 2018
Good beginner course. But if you have the basics of design thinking, this might be too simple for you.
By Laure M•
Jul 7, 2019
Amazing lecture.For a newbie in the entire methodology of design for innovation, listening to the professionals explaining the steps they take to help create/improve the services and products each one of us uses was a game changer for me.They are passionate, extremely humble, and they make a difference.Because of them, because of the way this course was structured, I am commited to continue learning, while at the same time collecting data in my fields of interest,brainstorming ideas, prototyping and delivering improved processes.Many thanks.laure
By Ranjith s•
Jul 6, 2020
This course has absolutely been a different experience as a designer to look at things in a different aspect in to the day to day activities of life.Myself a professional artist and an aspiring interior designer with knowledge in product designing helped me get clear ideas and I have learnt that failure in a design would help me learn much more than a successful design. This course has been structured in a really fun learning manner making it more interesting to proceed further and a lot more to learn. Thanks for this wonderful learning experience.
By Rohit A•
Apr 28, 2020
I really like this course.i had learned many thing.this course will help me in my entire life.the design process they explained is amazing and very practical.
By Muhammad A U•
Jan 6, 2020
A very well-structured course. I would recommend this course to everyone studying anything as he/she will surely get something out of this course.
By Seyed S•
Jan 1, 2021
Overall a good experience through coursera learning platform . The contents of the course are insightful and highly relevant to the subject taught.A wonderful course for not only to the beginners but also to experts in the field to refresh their knowledge.I strongly believe that the gained knowledge through the course “Innovation Through Design “ could be applied to support my day to day professional activities.
I’m Thankful for the Course instructors including University of Sydney relevant staff and Coursera for providing an opportunity to learn in a Tending topic on INNOVATION through Design
Well done ! keep it up!
Best Wishes
Seyed Shahmy
By Viktoria•
Feb 28, 2021
This course can be useful to anybody. Although I have no intention to go into design and took the course rather to exercise my English in a more or less practical way, now I sometimes catch myself at trying to apply some design principles when thinking of new arrangements at my work. I have learnt not only about the advisability of testing a product in the process of creation but also about the possibility of testing some of its functions or parts separately. I suppose this course is a good starter for designers and a great source to get an idea of a product development process and draw inspiration for one's onw projects.
By Grace J X•
Jun 9, 2020
A very well structured and systematic short course on design thinking and processes. It's highly recommended for not just beginners to the design field but also learners who already have some experiences in developing design solutions to gain better reflection and in-depth thinking.
By Richi S•
Aug 29, 2021
Awesome experience. Learned a lot by undertaking the course. Willing to use it in future endeavors. Thank you University of Sydney, Professors and the entire team behind this course. Thank you again
By Lindsey•
Nov 8, 2020
By Alastair S•
Feb 15, 2020
By Wee T W•
Apr 15, 2021
Design principles taught are very practical that can be applied to everyday use. The course is well structured, and has many useful contents including valuable insights from experienced designers.
By Gary C•
Jun 27, 2021
Great course. I knew a little about design thinking before I started this course but now I feel I I have a much better grasp of the process. The instructors in the videos are well-spoken and they speak plainly in everyday language that anyone can understand. Overall the content is succinct and well-structured. The quizzes and the assignment make sense, and they are directly applicable to the material taught. I ordered a copy of the book (which is excellent) but it is a handbook of methods rather than an explanation of the process. What would have been nice to know at the beginning of the course is that the book has a companion website would would be a great (and FREE) is a great resource for learners in the course: Design. Think. Make. Break. Repeat. (designthinkmakebreakrepeat.com) Finally, one book that is referenced several times in the course is Don Norman's The Design of Everyday Things. It is inexpensive and it would be a valuable resource for anyone taking the course. I would recommend this course to anyone who wants an introduction to design thinking!
By Grace A•
Feb 11, 2021
This was a great introduction to the key concepts of design thinking. I thought the readings were well selected, and the range of course presentation methods kept me engaged! I look forward to delving deeper now and learning about more methods to use in each step. I'd also love to see some examples of designing for things other than products here and there- like services!
By Tira N•
Feb 1, 2021
This course is very useful and practical to understand the design thinking strategy that significantly helps both designers and researchers organize the product designing approaches to the users.
By Lisa T•
Jun 19, 2021
While the course content was really interesting and I would give the content itself a 5 star rating, the peer-review experience was horrible. In four out of five weeks, only quizzes needed to be taken and only one week required a peer-review assignment. However, this one peer review assignment counted 40% toward your overall grade and there seemed to be hardly anybody on the course who took this assignment seriously - they all seemed to grade randomly and without even reading my assignment, which I put a lot of effort in. It's virtually impossible to receive 100% on this course with these unfathomably fake peer review assignments.
By Ernawati C•
May 20, 2022
Professors:
The professors are engaging and it is so refreshing seeing how the professors give lectures without the aid of powerpoint. Usually, I would be busy trying to take notes and half of the time, I ended up missing some of the keypoints. Also, I always look forward to what I’m going to learn in the next video.
Experts:
Having the experts doing content is a great idea as it gives the students the opportunity to see how the real world works. And how the materials taught during the lectures can be applied in the real world. All the experts have their own ways of doing things, but the essence is the same as what is being taught during lectures; Think, Make, Break & Repeat.
Contents:
Overall experience:
I have a great experience studying this course. I do hope those who are interested in design to enrol this course as it definitely benefited me. I’m not a creative person nor I’m in a design profession, but it did help me in my profession as an engineer. 5 modules in a span of 5 weeks can be done pretty quickly if you have the time to spare.
By Thanh H N•
Jan 7, 2022
Perfect. As a graduate student, majoring in Graphic Design. I would say that this course helps me gain a better insight into knowledge, skills and develop a comprehensive understanding of design and the crucial role of the innovation landscape. By that, I can gain experience in both my career and life in general. As a result, these approaches will assist me in applying the required fundamental values that these methods bring to work and study as I design goods for clients and the working market in the future.
By Anirudh K•
Oct 19, 2019
I used to assume designing things was a simple & easy thing to do it's only while I was doing this course that I discovered all the step & thought process that goes in to make a design for any ordinary object.
This course opened my eyes & gave me a wider perspective of the design industry. I learned alot & nothing in this course was useless, the course was full of useful information & examples that made learning fun & interesting.
Overall, this is an excellent course!
By Alex P V•
Jul 29, 2021
At the end of this course I can say that I am really satisfied with everything I studied and learned, I did not know much about the methodology, but I was delighted that all methods can contribute to excellent projects, I would also like to congratulate all the professionals who contributed, as they were careful in preparing all the course material, I recommend it to everyone.
By Omar S•
Jan 25, 2021
An amazing course detailing some key elements of design process. It was well worth the time and effort. I have a broader perspective in design, innovation and the general footsteps any good designer should take. Thank you Dr. Cara and Dr. Martin for presenting such an eye-opening idea in a simple, easy to understand way. Looking forward to more learning opportunities from you.
By Bala S•
Jan 3, 2021
This is a difficult subject to master and requires quite a bit of focus and concentration to pass all five modules and complete a peer reviewed asssignment. However, it is worth completion putting in all the time necessary to earn thecertificate. It is a skill that might be of value for anyone to obtain and practice.
By Hakim Z A•
Nov 7, 2020
The course is not that heavy. It consider to be light. However the content, material and lectures really emphasize the Design model, Think, Make, Break and Repeat. It clearly explain the model, and make you understand the concept and its implementation. To me, the course meet it purpose. Thank you.
By Niña S•
Sep 28, 2020
Explained simply that even a non-designer, such as myself, is able to grasp the concept easily. There are also great examples and testimonials from from people on the industry who actually applies the concept being discussed. This proves that it is not only a theory but is an actual application.
By Mahmoud A•
May 20, 2020
Thank you for teaching us how to study the smart way. your method works. my mind about design has improved, not only in my job also in any situation I was in! The time you have invested in us will change the course of our life. Thank you. I hope one day meet you in person to thank you.