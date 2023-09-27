Once you've learned about innovation, caring, and curiosity, you'll need to integrate them as you begin your journey as a technology innovator. You will be asked to articulate your idea using design thinking and learnings to craft an Evidence-Based Pitch Deck.
Putting it All Together: Problem-Solve Like an Entrepreneur
Students will articulate their idea using design thinking and learnings from the previous courses to craft an Evidence-Based Pitch Deck.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Putting It All Together! This course is the final step in the course “Reframing Your Mindset to Be a Tech Entrepreneur and Innovator.” In this course, you will work to bring your innovation vision to paper, so you can one day bring it to the world. As you get started, take a look at your notes on your ideas and the processes that go into the entrepreneurial process.
3 videos4 readings
Welcome to Module 1! This module is Becoming an Efficient Problem Solver. To become an efficient problem solver, you’ll need to be able to interpret lean startup and similar innovation methodologies. In this module, you will examine common methodologies used in innovation work and how specific methodologies have been used in ventures.
6 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts
Welcome to Module 2! This module is The Truth Only Exists Outside—in the Marketplace. One of the hallmarks of innovative thinking is the understanding that the truth—what you need to know—only exists in the marketplace. To learn about your customers, you will need to know how to work with those customers and move outside to where the truth lies. In this module, you will look at the use of marketplace conversations and how you can use them to identify customer needs.
2 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 3! This module is Evidence-based Pitch Narratives. Design is an interactive process requiring creation, critique, and revision. Since the core of innovation is design, it makes sense that the approach to technology entrepreneurship and innovative solutions is iterative. After all, it makes it possible to design your venture concept quickly for discussion and advance. An entrepreneur needs to be able to iteratively design a new venture concept for critique and advancement. In this module, you will sketch your plans for a new venture in support of your marketplace conversations and pitch deck.
2 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Module 4! This module is Solution Hypotheses. In innovation, we set hypotheses and work with them. At the heart of it, innovation requires an entrepreneur to be able to predict a solution. They do this based on marketplace evidence. The story of your work as an entrepreneur is told in your pitch deck, which is aligned with the work you did as you designed and refined your technology solution, conducted marketplace conversations, and then refined your solutions and pitch deck. An entrepreneur needs to be able to predict a viable technology solution based on marketplace evidence to date. In this module, you will refine your solution and pitch deck.
3 videos9 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts
