Everyone can be a technology innovator. This specialization helps learners translate their technical knowledge and problem-solving skills into high value products and services. Throughout this specialization learners will better understand the technology entrepreneurship field and envision being a part of it. Participants will also reflect on their own ideas and ambitions and develop the beginning of an innovation to bring to the world.
Applied Learning Project
To complete the specialization venture development project, the learner will need to interpret lean startup, and similar innovation methodologies, as well as practice customer development via marketplace conversations. The learner will be asked to iteratively design a new venture concept for critique and advancement and build an evidence-based draft pitch deck.