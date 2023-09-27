Arizona State University
Technology & Entrepreneurship Specialization
Arizona State University

Technology & Entrepreneurship Specialization

Everyone can be a Technology Innovator. Learn the Methodology to Start Your Journey

Taught in English

Brent Sebold

Instructor: Brent Sebold

Specialization - 4 course series

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand the innovation process and will learn applied methods for effectively practicing Technology Entrepreneurship.

  • Students will understand the tenants of evidence-based entrepreneurship, identify and work on problems, and assess the value of intrapreneurship.

  • Students will understand how to conduct marketplace conversations and learn the value of customer archetypes and personas to enhance ideas.

  • Students will articulate their idea using design thinking and learnings from the previous courses to craft an Evidence-Based Pitch Deck.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 4 course series

What is Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation?

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand the innovation process and will learn applied methods for effectively practicing Technology Entrepreneurship.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Articulate ideas using design thinking
Category: Applied methods for practicing Technology Entrepreneurship
Category: Customer Archetype Design to enhance ideas
Category: Learn the Tenets of Evidence Based Entrepreneurship
Category: Lean Startup Method

Care: The First Step in Tech Innovation for Entrepreneurs

Course 221 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand the tenants of evidence-based entrepreneurship, identify and work on problems, and assess the value of intrapreneurship.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Articulate ideas using design thinking
Category: Applied methods for practicing Technology Entrepreneurship
Category: Customer Archetype Design to enhance ideas
Category: Learn the Tenets of Evidence Based Entrepreneurship
Category: Lean Startup Method

Curiosity: A Necessary Ingredient for Successful Innovation

Course 319 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will understand how to conduct marketplace conversations and learn the value of customer archetypes and personas to enhance ideas.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Tenets of Evidence Based Entrepreneurship
Category: Technology Entrepreneurship Methodology
Category: Design Thinking
Category: Lean Startup Method
Category: Customer Archetype Design

Putting it All Together: Problem-Solve Like an Entrepreneur

Course 421 hours

What you'll learn

  • Students will articulate their idea using design thinking and learnings from the previous courses to craft an Evidence-Based Pitch Deck.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Articulate ideas using design thinking
Category: Applied methods for practicing Technology Entrepreneurship
Category: Customer Archetype Design to enhance ideas
Category: Learn the Tenets of Evidence Based Entrepreneurship
Category: Lean Startup Method

Instructor

Brent Sebold
Arizona State University
4 Courses952 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

