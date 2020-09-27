BB
Mar 29, 2022
Amazing material; for the assignments, it would be great if the expectations were made a bit clearer in the video and in the written form. It is easy to miss if your browser doesn't load correctly...
Dec 7, 2021
It's an amazing course gave me an immense knowledge of entrepreneurship and design thinking
By Sohail M•
Sep 27, 2020
The Course proved very beneficial to learn about design thinking and funding aspects of building startups. The knowledge i gained from this course will definitely help me in my future to advise people or myself for a startup idea I may have. Kudos to the creators!
By Jorg v G•
May 3, 2017
Some very good parts and interesting topics. The assignments could be better and there are few people enrolled to review assignments which is a bit disappointing.
By Elizabeth H•
Nov 26, 2018
I've been in this course for two months longer than I should have - nothing ever gets graded on time since everything depends on participation from others taking this course. It makes me feel insane that this is how it's done. The logistics are what brings the course down. The content, on the other hand, was enjoyable to learn.
By Fabian b c•
Mar 22, 2021
La vida tiene muchos restos, a pesar de esos retos se llevan; desánimos, tristezas entre otras. Pero siempre hay que ser persistentes con nuestros retos, nuestras metas. No fue nada fácil, ni difícil, pero se trabajo con entusiasmo, se trabajo duro, para poder aprender de la innovación, de un buen pensamiento de diseño, entre otras. Muchas gracias, por tan maravillosa experiencia, a coursera y la universal de ibague, por brindarnos tan acogido apoyo para nuestro futuro y vida laboral...
By Monjue C•
Aug 27, 2018
This is one of the best courses on the subject of Design Thinking; the various lecturers are well established in this discipline. The course equips non-designers with the concepts of the design thinking process for creative problem solving. I enjoyed it.
By Nishta J•
Jan 9, 2019
Excellent course.
The faculty were awesome in their delivery. Loved the examples and the structure of the course material.
Highly recommended to budding Entrepreneurs!
Thank you to Coursera and the brilliant professors.
By Brian B•
Mar 30, 2022
By khawlakhemili•
May 16, 2022
j'ai bien aimé ce cours merci beaucoup pour tous j'ai appris plusieurs nouveaux connaissances.
By Harsh A•
Dec 8, 2021
By andre n•
Jan 25, 2018
Excelent content in Design Thinking. Excelent content in business models and financing.
By Belal A A•
Nov 3, 2020
One of the best online trainings I had within Airbus. I really enjoyed it, Thank You !
By Jimmy S M B•
Mar 18, 2021
Es demasiado importante todo lo aprendido aca y se logra aplicar en nuestras vidas
By JUAN A S G•
May 22, 2022
Es un curso de bastante ayuda para los aprendizajes de un ingeniero en formacion.
By DARWIN F S H•
Mar 9, 2022
Muy bueno para aprender a desarrollar pensamietos de innovación y emprendimiento.
By JOHAN S C T•
Sep 13, 2021
un gran curso, se aprende a manejar el modelo de innovación
By Pamela B•
Nov 21, 2017
I liked the practical aspects of this course.
By Rob P•
Jan 17, 2018
I could listen to Clark Kellogg all day!
By VANEGAS G M A•
Apr 3, 2022
Me gusto mucho y aprendí cosas nuevas
By Mohamed M S A H•
Jan 12, 2018
The best course I've ever attended!
By BRAYAN S C D•
Mar 15, 2022
Estuvo bastante interactivo
By SANDOVAL R A C•
Mar 16, 2022
Excelent and punctual
By GARCIA G C A•
Mar 15, 2022
Un curso genial.
By Helena P R R•
Mar 22, 2021
Muy completo.
By Maria P C A•
Apr 29, 2022
Muy bueno
By SILVA L G•
Mar 12, 2022
muy bueno