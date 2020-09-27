Chevron Left
Back to Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Design Thinking to Funding

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Design Thinking to Funding by EIT Digital

4.7
stars
104 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

This Innovation and Entrepreneurship course focuses on the interconnection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Specifically, we look at models used in Silicon Valley to grow both start-up companies as well as innovation inside large organizations. Bringing together top Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley faculty, this course addresses critical areas for successful growth, including design thinking, open innovation, business models, product-market fit, and financing. This course will teach you how to think like an entrepreneur and provides the models, tools and frameworks to further develop your business or idea. An emphasis will be placed on the IT space. In this second part, From Design Thinking to Funding, the following areas are included: design thinking; innovation cycle process; business modeling; and funding....

Top reviews

BB

Mar 29, 2022

Amazing material; for the assignments, it would be great if the expectations were made a bit clearer in the video and in the written form. It is easy to miss if your browser doesn't load correctly...

H

Dec 7, 2021

It's an amazing course gave me an immense knowledge of entrepreneurship and design thinking

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 32 Reviews for Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Design Thinking to Funding

By Sohail M

Sep 27, 2020

The Course proved very beneficial to learn about design thinking and funding aspects of building startups. The knowledge i gained from this course will definitely help me in my future to advise people or myself for a startup idea I may have. Kudos to the creators!

By Jorg v G

May 3, 2017

Some very good parts and interesting topics. The assignments could be better and there are few people enrolled to review assignments which is a bit disappointing.

By Elizabeth H

Nov 26, 2018

I've been in this course for two months longer than I should have - nothing ever gets graded on time since everything depends on participation from others taking this course. It makes me feel insane that this is how it's done. The logistics are what brings the course down. The content, on the other hand, was enjoyable to learn.

By Fabian b c

Mar 22, 2021

La vida tiene muchos restos, a pesar de esos retos se llevan; desánimos, tristezas entre otras. Pero siempre hay que ser persistentes con nuestros retos, nuestras metas. No fue nada fácil, ni difícil, pero se trabajo con entusiasmo, se trabajo duro, para poder aprender de la innovación, de un buen pensamiento de diseño, entre otras. Muchas gracias, por tan maravillosa experiencia, a coursera y la universal de ibague, por brindarnos tan acogido apoyo para nuestro futuro y vida laboral...

By Monjue C

Aug 27, 2018

This is one of the best courses on the subject of Design Thinking; the various lecturers are well established in this discipline. The course equips non-designers with the concepts of the design thinking process for creative problem solving. I enjoyed it.

By Nishta J

Jan 9, 2019

Excellent course.

The faculty were awesome in their delivery. Loved the examples and the structure of the course material.

Highly recommended to budding Entrepreneurs!

Thank you to Coursera and the brilliant professors.

By Brian B

Mar 30, 2022

Amazing material; for the assignments, it would be great if the expectations were made a bit clearer in the video and in the written form. It is easy to miss if your browser doesn't load correctly...

By khawlakhemili

May 16, 2022

j'ai bien aimé ce cours merci beaucoup pour tous j'ai appris plusieurs nouveaux connaissances.

By Harsh A

Dec 8, 2021

It's an amazing course gave me an immense knowledge of entrepreneurship and design thinking

By andre n

Jan 25, 2018

Excelent content in Design Thinking. Excelent content in business models and financing.

By Belal A A

Nov 3, 2020

One of the best online trainings I had within Airbus. I really enjoyed it, Thank You !

By Jimmy S M B

Mar 18, 2021

Es demasiado importante todo lo aprendido aca y se logra aplicar en nuestras vidas

By JUAN A S G

May 22, 2022

Es un curso de bastante ayuda para los aprendizajes de un ingeniero en formacion.

By DARWIN F S H

Mar 9, 2022

Muy bueno para aprender a desarrollar pensamietos de innovación y emprendimiento.

By JOHAN S C T

Sep 13, 2021

un gran curso, se aprende a manejar el modelo de innovación

By Pamela B

Nov 21, 2017

I liked the practical aspects of this course.

By Rob P

Jan 17, 2018

I could listen to Clark Kellogg all day!

By VANEGAS G M A

Apr 3, 2022

Me gusto mucho y aprendí cosas nuevas

By Mohamed M S A H

Jan 12, 2018

The best course I've ever attended!

By BRAYAN S C D

Mar 15, 2022

Estuvo bastante interactivo

By SANDOVAL R A C

Mar 16, 2022

Excelent and punctual

By GARCIA G C A

Mar 15, 2022

Un curso genial.

By Helena P R R

Mar 22, 2021

Muy completo.

By Maria P C A

Apr 29, 2022

Muy bueno

By SILVA L G

Mar 12, 2022

muy bueno

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder