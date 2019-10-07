Chevron Left
Back to Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Basics to Open Innovation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Basics to Open Innovation by EIT Digital

4.5
stars
283 ratings
65 reviews

About the Course

This Innovation and Entrepreneurship course focuses on the interconnection between entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Specifically, we look at models used in Silicon Valley to grow both start-up companies as well as innovation inside large organizations. Bringing together top Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley faculty, this course addresses critical areas for successful growth, including design thinking, open innovation, business models, product-market fit, and financing. This course will teach you how to think like an entrepreneur and provide you with the models, tools, and frameworks to further develop your business or idea. An emphasis will be placed on the IT space. In this first part, From Basics to Open Innovation, the following areas are included: innovation and entrepreneurship basics; the Silicon Valley entrepreneurship model; the importance of failure; market analysis: how to engage with customers; and open innovation....

Top reviews

SS

Nov 27, 2020

This course contains all the valuable insights which a beginner like me who has little or very less knowledge about the market and business side should know

AP

May 15, 2020

This course is very well structured and faculties are excellent in explaining and giving examples. It was a good experience in learning from them.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 66 Reviews for Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Basics to Open Innovation

By Rameez A

Oct 7, 2019

Te course itself an innovation. Loved everything about the course. thank you coursera and mentors of this course

By Kitsi R M

Jul 2, 2018

The most intuitive, comprehensive and mind opening yet very demanding mooc on the introduction of Innovation and Entrepreneurship I have ever taken on coursera. The assignments especially the peer review ones MAKE THE COURSE LOOK LIKE A MINI PHD PROGRAM, It keeps you on your toes and never make you a lazy ass for taking this course. Congratulations to all those who have been able to successfully complete this on schedule.Kudos to EIT Digital for creating such a course.

By Ashwini K P

May 16, 2020

This course is very well structured and faculties are excellent in explaining and giving examples. It was a good experience in learning from them.

By Takayuki K

May 15, 2018

The content is good, but there are few learners and not enough reviewers, therefore, it is a little hard to complete this course.

By Jelly C C C

Sep 28, 2020

It helps me more to know about business and also on how to apply it in real situation. <3

By PRAVIN P

Jun 6, 2019

Course contents and faculties were very good. Coverage contents would be useful either for teaching or starting your own entrepreneurship.

By Ingo M

Dec 8, 2017

Great overview on this topic. Would be happy if the one or another tool would be presented more deeply.

By Navid R

Aug 6, 2017

Hi. The experience was more interesting and useful than my expectations. thank you so much for delivering such learning facility.

It would be more great if the university's name could also be mentioned on the course certificate.

Kind Regards

Navid

By SURMAI A

Nov 28, 2020

This course contains all the valuable insights which a beginner like me who has little or very less knowledge about the market and business side should know

By CHAITANYA A T

Nov 17, 2020

amazing Coursera course learn lots of things related to business

after doing this course I get an idea of how we can start a business

By andre n

Jan 29, 2018

Great content in open innovation. EIT could make a course on open innovation , bu more detailed then this.

By Aditya T

Nov 22, 2020

Great course, imnesely knowledge imparting and amazingly enlightening!

By Kostis M

May 28, 2018

One of the best online courses I have ever taken.

By kamal

May 30, 2017

excellent course about business and startups

By Marko K

Nov 20, 2017

Great staff, great examples, great course!

By Shreejeet M

Nov 9, 2020

Helped me alot and was quite informative

By SHRADHA P

Nov 9, 2020

course was good and learn alot from it

By SIRISHA B

Oct 25, 2020

thank you for the valuable teachings

By HIMANSHU S

Oct 1, 2020

wow awesome course

thank you everyone

By MOHD M B I

May 30, 2021

Great and interesting course

By PRATIK D

Nov 19, 2020

THANKYOU FOR THIS COURSE!

By Sarthak O

Mar 8, 2022

Learn a Lot from cousre.

By PARIKSHIT S

Jun 18, 2021

brilliant instructor

By ADITYA J K

Nov 22, 2020

The course was good!

By SAMRATH C

Nov 30, 2020

great and fun to do

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder