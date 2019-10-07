SS
Nov 27, 2020
This course contains all the valuable insights which a beginner like me who has little or very less knowledge about the market and business side should know
AP
May 15, 2020
This course is very well structured and faculties are excellent in explaining and giving examples. It was a good experience in learning from them.
By Rameez A•
Oct 7, 2019
Te course itself an innovation. Loved everything about the course. thank you coursera and mentors of this course
By Kitsi R M•
Jul 2, 2018
The most intuitive, comprehensive and mind opening yet very demanding mooc on the introduction of Innovation and Entrepreneurship I have ever taken on coursera. The assignments especially the peer review ones MAKE THE COURSE LOOK LIKE A MINI PHD PROGRAM, It keeps you on your toes and never make you a lazy ass for taking this course. Congratulations to all those who have been able to successfully complete this on schedule.Kudos to EIT Digital for creating such a course.
By Ashwini K P•
May 16, 2020
This course is very well structured and faculties are excellent in explaining and giving examples. It was a good experience in learning from them.
By Takayuki K•
May 15, 2018
The content is good, but there are few learners and not enough reviewers, therefore, it is a little hard to complete this course.
By Jelly C C C•
Sep 28, 2020
It helps me more to know about business and also on how to apply it in real situation. <3
By PRAVIN P•
Jun 6, 2019
Course contents and faculties were very good. Coverage contents would be useful either for teaching or starting your own entrepreneurship.
By Ingo M•
Dec 8, 2017
Great overview on this topic. Would be happy if the one or another tool would be presented more deeply.
By Navid R•
Aug 6, 2017
Hi. The experience was more interesting and useful than my expectations. thank you so much for delivering such learning facility.
It would be more great if the university's name could also be mentioned on the course certificate.
Kind Regards
Navid
By SURMAI A•
Nov 28, 2020
This course contains all the valuable insights which a beginner like me who has little or very less knowledge about the market and business side should know
By CHAITANYA A T•
Nov 17, 2020
amazing Coursera course learn lots of things related to business
after doing this course I get an idea of how we can start a business
By andre n•
Jan 29, 2018
Great content in open innovation. EIT could make a course on open innovation , bu more detailed then this.
By Aditya T•
Nov 22, 2020
Great course, imnesely knowledge imparting and amazingly enlightening!
By Kostis M•
May 28, 2018
One of the best online courses I have ever taken.
By kamal•
May 30, 2017
excellent course about business and startups
By Marko K•
Nov 20, 2017
Great staff, great examples, great course!
By Shreejeet M•
Nov 9, 2020
Helped me alot and was quite informative
By SHRADHA P•
Nov 9, 2020
course was good and learn alot from it
By SIRISHA B•
Oct 25, 2020
thank you for the valuable teachings
By HIMANSHU S•
Oct 1, 2020
wow awesome course
thank you everyone
By MOHD M B I•
May 30, 2021
Great and interesting course
By PRATIK D•
Nov 19, 2020
THANKYOU FOR THIS COURSE!
By Sarthak O•
Mar 8, 2022
Learn a Lot from cousre.
By PARIKSHIT S•
Jun 18, 2021
brilliant instructor
By ADITYA J K•
Nov 22, 2020
The course was good!
By SAMRATH C•
Nov 30, 2020
great and fun to do