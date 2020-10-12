By Vikram K V•
Oct 11, 2020
Good
By adrian a•
Jul 6, 2019
After switching sessions several times, there are insufficient people to peer review assignments. Instructor and teaching staff are non-charlant i.e. they do not get involved or take any responsibility. I had a terrible experience e.g. assignments were submitted as early as February 6, 2019 and not one person has graded any one of them (June 22, 2019). I left numerious posts on the discussion forum (Week 1 to 8) and there has been no response, even from Instructor and teaching staff. SHAMBOLIC!!!!