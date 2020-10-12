Chevron Left
This capstone course is the final course of the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization. The specialization covers technology bases innovation and transformation and how to spot and to capitalize on emerging opportunities. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization. In this capstone project you will utilized the methods introduced in the courses The Impact of Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs, and show that you master them. You should be able to show knowledge and judgment regarding when and how to utilize what method and approach. You will throughout the capstone project work on one project that you select yourself. Each week you will be given one major assignment to complete, and later to review....
By Vikram K V

Oct 11, 2020

Good

By adrian a

Jul 6, 2019

After switching sessions several times, there are insufficient people to peer review assignments. Instructor and teaching staff are non-charlant i.e. they do not get involved or take any responsibility. I had a terrible experience e.g. assignments were submitted as early as February 6, 2019 and not one person has graded any one of them (June 22, 2019). I left numerious posts on the discussion forum (Week 1 to 8) and there has been no response, even from Instructor and teaching staff. SHAMBOLIC!!!!

