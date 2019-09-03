C
Mar 29, 2021
Great course. A wealth of information that can propel you to the next level, skillfully rolled out. Each course was built on the previous information provided. Thanks Professors
DD
Dec 27, 2020
The capstone module helps put together all the concepts learnt in the six course program. It reinforces the learning process enhances the learning experience.
By Alexandru A•
Sep 3, 2019
The capstone course did not bring me any value add at all.
Reason why:
The tests and the assignments were too superficial or focused on unnecessary details
The target company (Local Motors) was not really suited for the assignments.
Clear example: how can one to assess a PRIVATE company from the perspective of a venture capital fund, without having access to any numbers and to the company's strategy. Next time, please pick a listed company.
Some resources (articles) about the target company were outdated.
There was no new insight, no real guidance what so ever, just a set of dull quizzes and assignments (each assignment was the same as the other - 2 strengths / 2 weaknesses, but with other content).
In a word, a total waste of time.
By Jingting L•
Jul 30, 2019
I have done dozens of courses on Coursera and this might be my least favorite. It is a disgrace to the rest of the specialization because the "innovation/creativity/entrepreneurship principles" are not actually related to the materials taught in previous courses. You are given formulaic assignments to evaluate strength and weaknesses of a chosen company (which is frankly troubled and potentially a fraud) according to these principles. You are given some case materials which may or may not touch on any of these principles. There are not enough guidelines for these assignments (i.e. word counts) and people's submissions are vastly different. Yet you have to finish it as part of a specialization. I hated it!
By Piotr J•
Dec 26, 2021
I’ve done most of the iMBA from the University of Illinois and this is by far the worse course I’ve done so far. It seems to be out of sync with the previous courses in the specialization by referring to courses with different titles and concepts that were not covered. There is not enough information available publicly to properly do all of the assignments. Even the formatting of quizzes is completely broken.
By Damien C L S•
Jul 6, 2020
Thank you Professor Jeff Flesher! Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Capstone is a wonderful summary to the entireInnovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization. Kudos to all who have completed this module!
By Charmaine F•
Mar 30, 2021
By Dhinesh A D•
Dec 28, 2020
By Joshua H•
Dec 20, 2020
Insightful knowledge regarding creativity and entrepreneurship.
By Rossana L T R•
Jun 30, 2020
very useful and practical
By Dr A C S•
Feb 1, 2019
very good information
By Juan J O M•
Oct 14, 2020
Excelente curso!
By NG M H•
Jul 7, 2020
valuable insight
By Hani A•
Nov 8, 2018
Great Course
By Tong V C•
Dec 30, 2020
Good course
By Roger W•
Aug 26, 2021
the assignments are good and challenging. But Quiz 3 has some bugs in it with some incorrect answers being assigned as the correct answers like "The best team for creative thinking would NOT include ___" The assignments point to some principles that aren't directly mentioned in the earlier courses. Although you can get by but it feels a bit weird doing them.
By Ester S•
Sep 30, 2021
there could be more than assignment, video tutorials are always great asset