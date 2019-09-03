Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

The capstone for the specialization will provide a learning experience that integrates across all the courses within it. It will involve analysis of a situation concerning a new enterprise – a venture of one’s own or within a larger organization – to develop the current business model and compare against alternative business models so as to identify potential opportunities and challenges....

C

Mar 29, 2021

Great course. A wealth of information that can propel you to the next level, skillfully rolled out. Each course was built on the previous information provided. Thanks Professors

DD

Dec 27, 2020

The capstone module helps put together all the concepts learnt in the six course program. It reinforces the learning process enhances the learning experience.

By Alexandru A

Sep 3, 2019

The capstone course did not bring me any value add at all.

Reason why:

The tests and the assignments were too superficial or focused on unnecessary details

The target company (Local Motors) was not really suited for the assignments.

Clear example: how can one to assess a PRIVATE company from the perspective of a venture capital fund, without having access to any numbers and to the company's strategy. Next time, please pick a listed company.

Some resources (articles) about the target company were outdated.

There was no new insight, no real guidance what so ever, just a set of dull quizzes and assignments (each assignment was the same as the other - 2 strengths / 2 weaknesses, but with other content).

In a word, a total waste of time.

By Jingting L

Jul 30, 2019

I have done dozens of courses on Coursera and this might be my least favorite. It is a disgrace to the rest of the specialization because the "innovation/creativity/entrepreneurship principles" are not actually related to the materials taught in previous courses. You are given formulaic assignments to evaluate strength and weaknesses of a chosen company (which is frankly troubled and potentially a fraud) according to these principles. You are given some case materials which may or may not touch on any of these principles. There are not enough guidelines for these assignments (i.e. word counts) and people's submissions are vastly different. Yet you have to finish it as part of a specialization. I hated it!

By Piotr J

Dec 26, 2021

I’ve done most of the iMBA from the University of Illinois and this is by far the worse course I’ve done so far. It seems to be out of sync with the previous courses in the specialization by referring to courses with different titles and concepts that were not covered. There is not enough information available publicly to properly do all of the assignments. Even the formatting of quizzes is completely broken.

By Damien C L S

Jul 6, 2020

Thank you Professor Jeff Flesher! Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Capstone is a wonderful summary to the entireInnovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization. Kudos to all who have completed this module!

By Charmaine F

Mar 30, 2021

Great course. A wealth of information that can propel you to the next level, skillfully rolled out. Each course was built on the previous information provided. Thanks Professors

By Dhinesh A D

Dec 28, 2020

The capstone module helps put together all the concepts learnt in the six course program. It reinforces the learning process enhances the learning experience.

By Joshua H

Dec 20, 2020

Insightful knowledge regarding creativity and entrepreneurship.

By Rossana L T R

Jun 30, 2020

very useful and practical

By Dr A C S

Feb 1, 2019

very good information

By Juan J O M

Oct 14, 2020

Excelente curso!

By NG M H

Jul 7, 2020

valuable insight

By Hani A

Nov 8, 2018

Great Course

By Tong V C

Dec 30, 2020

Good course

By Roger W

Aug 26, 2021

the assignments are good and challenging. But Quiz 3 has some bugs in it with some incorrect answers being assigned as the correct answers like "The best team for creative thinking would NOT include ___" The assignments point to some principles that aren't directly mentioned in the earlier courses. Although you can get by but it feels a bit weird doing them.

By Ester S

Sep 30, 2021

there could be more than assignment, video tutorials are always great asset

