Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Planning and Execution by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
The goal of this second course of the Project Management specialization is to provide students with skills necessary to plan and execute traditional engineering projects. Project managers must plan and manage complex projects constrained by time and budget. As part of this course, you will determine project schedules, budgets, and risk assessments. At the end of this course, you will also be able to identify and explain various quality tools and methods used in project management.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Logo image courtesy of Shane Rounce, available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/DNkoNXQti3c?utm_source=email&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=photos-page-share...