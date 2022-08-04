- Engineering Manager Interviews
Real-World Engineering Management Specialization
Learn Engineering Management: Sponsored by AWS. Learn software engineering management from top engineering directors! Discover if a career in engineering management is for you as you develop the skills to succeed as one at tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or a startup!
What you will learn
What elite engineering managers do: maximize both "manager quality" and "manager effectiveness," exceed hiring quotas, and adopt and finish goals.
Cultivate elite engineers using: team automation, agile methodologies, coaching, 1-on-1s, longitudinal tracking, recognition, and promotion.
Turn around poor performers using: feedback; managing disagreements, conflicts, and escalations; and receiving and giving corrections of errors.
What technical program managers (TPMs) do, how to partner with them on complex projects, and how to become a director of engineering or general manager.
Applied Learning Project
Bring your past experiences as we prepare you to answer the 10 most common engineering manager interview questions:
1. Who was your best hire and why?
2. How did you help her perform and grow?
3. Who was your worst hire and why?
4. How do you handle poor performers?
5. Tell me about a time you managed a conflict.
6. Tell me about your biggest mistake and what you learned.
7. What are your management processes and mechanisms?
8. How do you ensure your deliverables are of the right quality?
9. What metrics would you track?
10. Design Youtube (or another global product).
