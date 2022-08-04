About this Specialization

Learn software engineering management using the same practices as Amazon Web Services (AWS), with comparisons to the practices at Google and Microsoft! Gain insights to impress on your first (or next) engineering manager (EM or SDM) role. Lead instructor Nancy Wang, Director of Engineering and Product and General Manager of Data Protection Services at Amazon Web Services, shares the key business, technical, design, and leadership skills necessary for success at engineering manager roles at the world’s top technology companies. These skills will serve you throughout your career. Learn the most desired engineering management skills from other engineering leaders , including: Joy Idahosa, Senior Software Engineering Manager of AWS Backup Audit Manager Caitlyn Shim, General Manager and Director of AWS Accounts, AWS Organizations, and AWS Service Quotas Cherie Wong, Vice President of Payments Engineering at Paypal Ann Funai, Founding Limited Partner at Operator Collective, former SVP of Under Armour and CTO of MyFitnessPal Ready to interview? We dedicated the content of this Specialization to teaching how to impress during your next interview and role. Learn how to systematically anticipate and answer the 10 most common interview questions for engineering managers, listed below.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Leadership Principles for Software Engineers

Course 2

Course 2

Inspiring Peak Performance on Technical Teams

Course 3

Course 3

Building Products at Global Scale

