Arizona State University
Dark Data Basics - Understanding the Unknown
This course is part of Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization

Taught in English

Curtis Thompson

Instructor: Curtis Thompson

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will gain foundational knowledge of Dark Data and develop skills to support them in basic problem-solving for Dark Data.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Dark Data Basics, Understanding the Unknown. We are excited you are here and hope you leave this course with an understanding of dark data and managing the unknown. This course will help you learn the vocabulary and concepts necessary to understand—and use—dark data to create value for your organization.

What's included

3 videos3 readings

In order to deeply understand and use dark data, you need to know foundational concepts. In this module, you will learn basics related to dark data, including vocabulary, concepts, and ideas.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Internal dark data is data you have (or could have) access to within your organization. In this module, you’ll learn to classify dark data and understand where data is held.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Not all data is within your reach or available to you. Sometimes, you will need data that is not part of your organization, may not be clearly or easily obtained, or may need to use strategies to figure out the next steps before analysis. In this module, you will learn about external dark data and the steps to take.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Working with dark data requires specific ways of thinking. In this module, you will learn about computational thinking and how it leads to value when you work with dark data.

What's included

8 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Curtis Thompson
Arizona State University
3 Courses172 learners

