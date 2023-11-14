This course will help you learn the vocabulary and concepts necessary to understand- and use- Dark Data to create value for your organization.
Dark Data Basics - Understanding the Unknown
This course is part of Dark Data Migration and Architecture Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Learners will gain foundational knowledge of Dark Data and develop skills to support them in basic problem-solving for Dark Data.
Skills you'll gain
November 2023
7 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Dark Data Basics, Understanding the Unknown. We are excited you are here and hope you leave this course with an understanding of dark data and managing the unknown. This course will help you learn the vocabulary and concepts necessary to understand—and use—dark data to create value for your organization.
3 videos3 readings
In order to deeply understand and use dark data, you need to know foundational concepts. In this module, you will learn basics related to dark data, including vocabulary, concepts, and ideas.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Internal dark data is data you have (or could have) access to within your organization. In this module, you’ll learn to classify dark data and understand where data is held.
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Not all data is within your reach or available to you. Sometimes, you will need data that is not part of your organization, may not be clearly or easily obtained, or may need to use strategies to figure out the next steps before analysis. In this module, you will learn about external dark data and the steps to take.
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Working with dark data requires specific ways of thinking. In this module, you will learn about computational thinking and how it leads to value when you work with dark data.
8 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
