As one of Europe's leading research universities, LMU Munich is committed to the highest international standards of excellence in research and teaching. Building on its 500-year-tradition of scholarship, LMU covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, ranging from the humanities and cultural studies through law, economics and social studies to medicine and the sciences.

Courses and Specializations

Competitive Strategy and Organization Design
Competitive Strategy and Organization Design Specialization

Available now

Berthold Koletzko

Berthold Koletzko

Professor of Pediatrics
LMU Medical Center Dr. von Hauner Children's Hospital
Christopher Balme

Christopher Balme

Professor
Institut für Theaterwissenschaft / Department of Theatre Studies
Heiner Igel

Heiner Igel

Prof. Dr.
Earth and Environmental Sciences
Karen Radner

Karen Radner

Prof. Dr.
Historisches Seminar Alte Geschichte
Martha Merrow

Martha Merrow

Professor
Medical Psychology
Till Roenneberg

Till Roenneberg

Professor
Medical Psychology
Tobias Kretschmer

Tobias Kretschmer

Professor
Institute for Strategy, Technology and Organization
