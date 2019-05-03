DS
Apr 27, 2020
It was the hardest, but best course so far. Surely, it will be very useful to apply in any context. It gives one satisfaction to better understand leaders, organizations, and what could be better.
DH
Dec 10, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, as it helped me understand the corporate world better and how organizations are designed. I found it explained the company I work for very well.
By Dejan H•
May 3, 2019
Slow pace, poor delivery. No value added by listening to the professor speak because he just reads out the slides. Content does not flow from one section to another and much of the material feels incomplete. You are left with a feeling that you just skimmed the surface and need to do a lot more learning independently.
By Sohrob N G•
Jul 30, 2019
Thanks for offering a useful course with lots of supporting videos, presentations, pdf files, and materials to test my comprehension level. Would definitely recommend.
By Roisi P•
Oct 28, 2016
The course was interesting, but unfortunately it really felt like it was tailored to a male audience. The metaphors, examples (ie "surely you've taken part in team sports like American Football") and tone really made it feel like the course was aimed not at me, but at men. As a woman in an industry dominated by men, this was disappointing because I don't believe that I am any less deserving of a place at the top table, but this course made me feel like those kind of jobs weren't for me. I would prefer it if the course leaders would take the time to look at the content of this and other iMBA courses and ensure that the content takes on a more neutral tone, to make it feel more welcoming to people traditionally shut out of very senior roles
By Bill•
May 5, 2017
This is an exceptional introduction to designing an organization. I greatly enjoy this iMBA specialization in Leadership and look forward to finishing all 7 courses. In one month, you learn a lot of very useful information through readings. excellent lectures, quizzes, case studies and written papers. I highly recommend this course.
By Maya R•
Jun 8, 2020
I love the new content of the course. I had started it a few months ago and stopped it then because the content was not really up-to-date and did not convince me. This newly released content was much better structured and easier to follow.
By Cecilia S•
Oct 4, 2017
Excellent explanation and analysis of organizational structure.
By Joseph D•
Apr 25, 2016
Very educational and relevant to modern day organizations.
By Dr. N S•
May 22, 2020
I audited the course some time back. No offense meant, but I barely managed to complete it just because I had told myself I need to do it.
I came back again to this course to check on something, saw that the content seemed to have changed quite a bit and so decided to have a look at it again. Surprisingly, it was so much more interesting now because I found the content and structure had been revamped and so I decided to audit the course - again. I am glad I did because now I have decided to go in for a free trial and see how it works for me as it is so much better in presentation and in the sequence of the lessons and lecture videos. Also, I am thankful to both the professors for really making the lectures also interesting. A vibrant lecturer engages the student much better and keeps the interest levels high. Otherwise someone reading from a teleprompter can be a real dampener.
Just one request - if the professors can speak just a bit slowly during their lectures. I understand the lectures are meant to be in the conversational mode but still. I have had many American colleagues over the past years and am quite used to the accent/s, but when it is a lecture and I am a student, it would help with a slight reduction in speed. :-)
Otherwise, thank you so much Professors Bednar and Love.
By Krishna W•
Jun 6, 2020
Great course, its foundational to every leaders of business organizations. It helps you re-frame your thinking an your insights around organizational design in your own line of work, even if you're a long-time veteran in the business. You will learn types of organizations, how organizations cope with changes and how organizations should handle disruptions.
By Zéf-Osée M•
Aug 27, 2020
This course helped me gain an in-depth understanding of an organization design by knowing how to make it effective and efficient while looking at three aspects of an organization. A rational approach, a natural system and an open system. I would highly recommend it to everyone who would like to be a manager
By Dhinesh A D•
Jun 1, 2020
Great course on designing the organization considering the internal and external factors. The lectures were precise and the examples provided are very much relatable that individual without prior knowledge in organization design can also able to learn the concepts effectively.
By ARJUN S D•
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent course. Though there is so much to learn and understand, the way the course is structured it is easy to understand the important takeaways. I could really connect most of the topics with my current job. Thank you!
By Mohammed M•
May 25, 2020
Very clear approach. I like the approach of the three-dimensional look to an organization. This balanced approach balances the way we work in organizations and creates the tools required for us to be effective in our work
By Denis C S•
Apr 28, 2020
By Michele T•
Oct 11, 2020
Very effective, complete and modern course, not only for the "traditional" theories recap but also for being able to cover challenges of modern business world and, moreover, of the future! Great!
By David H•
Dec 10, 2019
By WAHEED U R•
Jun 26, 2019
I really learnt many useful things and skills by this course. Really thanks your Coursera team for giving us this chance to complete our education while sitting at home. THANKS!
By Lokman A•
Jul 15, 2017
Professor Leblebici is incredible teacher, and the Courses' materials are so powerful, and very important to learn how to implement them almost in any type of business!
By Harish G•
Jul 26, 2020
It's an outstanding course. The course is laid down very well in a logical progression. The concepts are repeated and well-positioned to relate theory to practice.
By josh R•
Sep 22, 2017
Watch the summary videos at the end of module four of managing the organization first, they provide great structure to attach your learning to.
By CAROLINA P P•
Nov 22, 2018
Was good to review the structure of an organisation and the way that we should make decisions related with the design to be more competitive.
By Mariana V•
Feb 10, 2017
This is a very complete course, as well as challenging. It provides plenty of materials and resources to learn more on the subject.
By Vijaya R P•
Sep 30, 2020
This course was very helpful . The assignments were very interesting. I am glad I signed up for this course.
By Shahid S•
May 22, 2020
The contents of the course were really good and the real life examples made it easy to understand
By Dhanesh B•
Oct 2, 2020
Great Course! I've had a lot to learn from this course and implement in my professional life