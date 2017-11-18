RO
Oct 15, 2017
A well presented course for implementing strategy related to the elements from organizational design to execution. This course stresses the importance and necessity of an integrated process that is
SM
Dec 8, 2020
Great Course! Well-structured content with very useful and immediately applicable concepts! I will definitely recommend to a few more people I know who organically became in position of leadership.
By Jeson M•
Nov 18, 2017
Similar to Designing the Organization, this course is very informative and has a lot of content. However, the professor's lectures have too many distracting pauses. It's hard to keep my eyes open. Since this is a recorded session, he should either write down his speech as transcript first, or edit his lecture videos to remove the pauses.
By Lukas M•
May 3, 2019
I didn't enjoy this as much as I did Northcraft's course; the lectures were long and slow, and instead of learning concepts and applying them, I felt like this course prided itself on making one remember obscure facts and details from the readings and lectures. This felt more like a high school approach than what I'd hope to get from an executive MBA course, honestly.
By Fransiskus L V•
Apr 21, 2020
Thanks a lot to UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN and the lectures that providing the educative-material about Managing the Organization. I very appreciate to the course and recommended it to someone that need self improvement & developing skill & knowledge basically in organization, business, professional team etc to take this course, that present by UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN. In my experience being in this course found that :
1. The material & the content has fully thinkable and relevant to the situation, in the otherwise keep on the the academic & studies based.
2. The presentation are also clear with the content that present
3. Detailed & well-arrangement of presentation structure in material also the explanation presentation by the lectures.
Fully recomended! Good job!
By Messias U•
Jul 27, 2018
Professor Leblebici conducts learners through the discovery of the relationship between business design and strategic execution. When planning to start a business, executives/entrepreneurs have to think how they are going to execute their strategy, because this is critical for the business design. It was interesting to learn that success can be created right from the beginning by thinking in advance where the business will be going. I strongly recommend executives and entrepreneurs taking this course.
By Joseph M•
Dec 2, 2019
By Michael W•
May 12, 2020
Having been in management for over a decade, some of the concepts presented are consistent with previous content I have learned, like Ken Blanchard's Situational Leadership model. But I really like the different take on the information and how the information was presented. This class pulled a some loose ends together for me and made me think differently about my operations. The section on organizational culture was particularly valuable in my opinion. Thank you!
By Dr. M A G•
Feb 2, 2021
The simplicity and streamlined flow of the course made it very easy to grasp the concept. Also a lot of interest is developed in studying more related areas of the course as a result of the well executed course and delivery of the course material. All in all an excellent course and a must do for senior managerial position or ones anticipating to be in senior managerial positions in the near future.
By Sarawud Y•
Apr 14, 2020
This course will enhance fundamental perspectives on managing the organization theoretically and precisely. All deliverable concepts, theories and so on can completely be applied in real world of work. Thank you GIES for broadening my perspectives in this field.
By Fatima A•
Jun 1, 2020
Amazing course. Gives brief introduction to the world of management and leadership. Introduces to various pitfalls and solutions to problems in organisations. Great explanation about leadership styles and their use.
By Tobias B•
Apr 7, 2021
Very useful course for understanding what management can do. If you ever asked yourself why your boss is so bad at running things, or is a great leader, this course will answer this question with great insight.
By Dilshan M D•
Apr 12, 2020
This course content is very practical and learned a lot of new methods, theories and tools. Thank you very much for the University of Illinois and professors who did the lecturers.
By Panagiotis K•
Apr 11, 2020
Really interesting course with interesting videos and useful reading material! I warmly recommend it to those who want to get a first knowledge of the issues presented.
By T'Chana H•
May 9, 2020
This was an awesome course! The concepts were thoroughly and clearly explained, the content was interesting, and the examples were relatable. Definitely recommend!
By Rafis A•
Mar 11, 2021
It was good and useful course offering a combination of clear explanation of organizational management and covering most important theoretical approaches
By Hope ( H•
Apr 30, 2020
Wonderful course that is easy to follow yet jam packed with information that we as leaders can apply on day 1.
By Modester A O•
Aug 3, 2020
Have learned a lot about decision-making models, ethics and the place of culture in an organization
By Pham C K•
May 13, 2020
This is a very good course. Materials are well selected and the progression is well paced.
By Eric N K•
Jul 7, 2020
This is a great course by all standards. I love the presentation of the instructors.
By Dennison L•
May 5, 2020
Likely one of the best leadership courses in the iMBA program.
By Kafui B•
Aug 5, 2020
The lecturers explained the material really well. Impressive
By Vincent P•
Apr 14, 2020
Very informative. Both professors were awesome! Thank you!
By Monica P•
May 4, 2020
excellent content and very relevant for my role!
By Olufemi L O•
Apr 23, 2020
Very useful course for career development!!!!
By Antholyn J•
Apr 25, 2021
Awesome course, well organized and executed
By Reshi P P•
Apr 19, 2021
