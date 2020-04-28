JN
Apr 12, 2018
covers good amount of material and exactly what is in the outline, presented with enough detail to follow. Good walk-through of the spreadsheets helps understanding, easy to follow along and practice.
LC
Dec 18, 2016
Material was very well presented. Week 3 was challenging, but taking time to print out the slides, work through them rigorously proved very helpful. I found all sections very, very informative.
By Xiaoyu L•
Apr 28, 2020
This course is not really about Modelling Risk. To be honest, it is just about basic statistics and probabilities. For a learner who has 4-year degree in Statistics, this definitely is not for you if you are going to pursue the area of risk management or statistical modelling in risk.
By Crystal N•
Dec 11, 2016
WEEKS 1, 2, and 4 were AWESOME and had great information. Weeks 1,2, and 4 were very detailed and successfully communicated in a manner where an audience with or without a specialty in statistics can easily follow the logic, understand the purpose and think of how these tools/lessons can be applied in the varying worlds of risk, compliance, algorithms, and finance.
I cannot say the same for week 3. Sadly, out of the whole certificate program it was this was the week I was most interested in (e.g. Goodness of Fit and identifying the Distribution of one's data) but, felt the week was poorly communicated, not supplemented with sufficient (if any) examples that one could tie into the real world, did not provide sufficient excel formulas, explanations, visuals or examples.
By Siddhi S•
Apr 18, 2018
The expllanation for Week 3 is very poor. The professor fails to go into details and leaves much to assumption. A better understanding of reading the statistical tables and more detailed explanation of the pdf and CDF functions are required.
By John F•
Nov 28, 2019
Tough course but challenging in a good way. This course challenges you to think differently and will improve your skillset in many areas including analysis, critical thinking, and numbers.
By Kumar T•
Jul 18, 2016
The course covers important statistical concepts pertaining to risks and explains the interpretations and calculation in details. A must do.
By Snigdha•
Jun 5, 2020
Introductory course in Risk Modelling to be considered as a gentle introduction to concepts of Expected Return and Standard Deviation in business settings with the use of Excel solver and Data Analysis Toolpak.
By Martin S•
Apr 26, 2020
Highly focused on statistics and distribution's fitness onto models, this module will allow you to acquire a toolkit to decide whether wich distribution fits best in your reality, and apply it successfully.
By Sebastiao S•
Jun 15, 2020
Both Lecturers(professor), were very Professional, Yet I have to Admit the Excel skills that are required in these Modules, its still make me learn even further. I have worked for many years with Big Companies, we never Used Data Analyses like this, its a very comprehensive, easy Understanding Modules, all You need is Persistency and attention. Thanks Once again Coursera for the Platform, and the University of Pennsylvania for this Course specialization.
By Sheraz K•
Mar 26, 2019
I must say this is a very good course for business modeling. I have learned linear programming, simulation and decision-making in the course. Both professors have done fantastic job while explaining complex terms. Also, the course contents are aligned with the quizzes at the end of each week. I will definitely applying these skills in my job that I have learned. Thank you Wharton Online and Coursera for making this wonderful specialization.
By Aryan S•
May 20, 2020
The overall experience is amazing. I am actually more of a science student but I have always been interested in trying out Business and I hoped that I would get an opportunity in college. However, I came across this course and it has encouraged me to take business. At the very least, I was addicted to the whole concept of stocks and shares because of this course. Highly recommended.
By Emem M•
Oct 25, 2018
My only concern is that the assessments had very short mathematical exercises. I would have loved to dive deeper into the different types of distributions, and experimented with how different assumptions about the initial data would lead to different simulations. This WAS a part of the course, but maybe there will be a more advanced course that dives even deeper into that subject.
By Nicholas J C•
Feb 25, 2019
Wow! I was worried after the previous course in the certificate series, and frankly it could be skipped! This course does everything the last course should have done. I loved the way you could work along with the instructors and do the work yourself in excel instead of simply watching. The quizzes were directed and used the classwork, not just random nonsense! Much better!
By Olesya A•
Mar 31, 2019
This is one of the best course I have taken on Coursera. The frameworks and tools that are covered in the course are essential for any person involved in planning, budgeting, or financial modeling. The professors give very straightforward and clear instructions so that students can easily implement them into their own projects. Thank you!
By Shivam C•
Aug 23, 2018
Course with full of knowledge regarding Financial modelling and how to tackle with uncertainty by generating several scenarios. Ultimate teaching pedagogy with perfect excel examples.
Can Improved up to a better level by introducing some more real life examples to model Sensitivity and uncertainty.
By Tatsiana M•
Jun 8, 2018
I absolutely loved this course. Both professors are very methodical and clear. They covered material in an amazing way. I learned many new things by taking this course.P.S. I think that the second course in this track needs to be deleted. It makes the whole track worse and not better.
By Siddharth B•
Jun 4, 2018
Through this course I learned how to ascertain the riskiness and returns of the project through statistics and financially. The Statistics portion was bit harder but the course structure was very easy and understandable. The course is truly good.
By Fernando N•
Apr 22, 2019
As the specialization continues, the content covered in each course continues to accelerate my understanding of financial/quant modeling. The videos, examples and spreadsheets in this course of Modeling Risk and Reality were of great help.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 6, 2018
It was a typical high standard course from Wharton. It helped us to learn to fit different samples of data to particular probability distributions and to model problems. Simulation tools were also very useful in uncertain situations
By Moinul A•
Mar 30, 2020
The course was very informative and illustrative. the instructors were articulate and precise while explaining difficult topics. I am confident i will have practical implication of the knowledge in my current job role.
By Nguyen T T•
Sep 22, 2018
This is a very helpful course for a lot of fields in managing risks and realities by using numerical analysis. Thank you for incredible lessons. Hope the website have more students and more useful courses like this.
By Richa S•
Aug 2, 2021
This course is wonderful and highly recommended for every student who wants to develop skill in mathematical modelling. I am sure this knowledge is going to be highly useful for me in future. Thank you so much!!
By Shreshth V•
Apr 5, 2020
Through this course, I could learn to connect data and decisions using spreadsheets. I built models and used them to make decisions in uncertain business settings. The course was good.