    Dr. Huesman is the Managing Director of Online Learning at the Wharton School. Previously, Don held positions at Wharton as Managing Director of the Innovation Group, supervising technology support for the School’s academic departments and faculty, and overseeing the use of technology in Executive Education. Don has been a lecturer in Wharton’s graduate and undergraduate programs, teaching courses in IT and Decision Sciences. In the early 1980′s, Don was an entrepreneur and software pioneer in the personal computer industry, co-founding the company that produced The Organizer, the first personal information manager for PCs, as well as the first TSRs – software programs that hide in memory until needed. His company put the first calendars, to-do lists, and contact management systems on personal computers. Don has taught the strategic use of information systems in a variety of executive education programs, including Wharton’s Advanced Management Program, the International Forum and the American Institute, as well as programs for the Securities Industry Association, the Council for Insurance Agents and Brokers, ASIS, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Dupont, and the Siam Cement Corporation, among others.

    Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models

    Wharton Business and Financial Modeling Capstone

