Excel Finance is the use of Microsoft Excel (or such similar spreadsheet programs as Google Sheets) for financial and accounting use. Spreadsheets are simple and yet extraordinarily powerful for quantitative analysis. They're the workhorses of the modern office, with features that allow for both simple lists and complex analysis.
Learning Excel Finance enables you to do much of the daily work in a modern office. It is used for financial analysis because it makes it easy to add, sort, and manipulate data. For many learners, mastering the tools, tricks, and complex features of Excel is enough to help them in their careers. For others, it's a first step toward learning other software platforms and programming languages to do more complex financial analysis.
Online courses can help you learn Excel Finance based on your needs and interests. Some courses offer an introduction to Excel for business or for everyday use, and others go into depth for accounting and financial services environments. Others look at how Excel can work with other data programs like MySQL. There are courses in Excel for learners whose first language is not English, and courses for those who want to learn similar platforms like Google Sheets. These courses have video lectures, discussions, and assignments. You can apply what you learn right away, and you may be able to create spreadsheets that you can use on the job.
Before starting to learn Excel Finance, it's helpful to have basic computer literacy. Beyond that, some courses on Coursera are designed for beginners who have never worked with Excel or other spreadsheet apps. These courses assume that you can open up the program but need help beyond that. Other classes go into more detail. Intermediate and advanced courses assume you have some knowledge of Excel or of accounting but that you're looking to improve your skills and apply them to specific tasks.