How to Use Lookup Reference Math and Text Functions in Excel
11 ratings
Use lookup reference, math and text functions in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
11 ratings
Use lookup reference, math and text functions in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use lookup reference, math and text functions in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel.
Some computer background.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download Microsoft Office365 Excel Program and go over the basic view of Excel
Use lookup references VLookup and HLookup formulas
Use lookup references Match and Choose formulas
Use math functions Sum and Average in Excel
Use math functions CountA and CountIF and text functions in Excel
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.