By Catherine R M
Mar 19, 2022
Most of the time was wasted copying the data and information (manually) instead the instructor can opt to uplaod it next time.
By Gricel T L
Feb 13, 2022
Good format but only basic level formulas shown. XLOOKUP not include. Needs to be updated or other advanced formulas
By VAH2112
Feb 16, 2022
Unlike other courses and guided projects I've taken, this one does not include a spreadsheet with all of the data we need. We are required to type everything up on our own spreadsheet. This was a little annoying, but I still would have stuck with it becasue the information was useful. However, the instructor seemed to be unaware of the fact that we are trying to follow along in a split screen mode. When it was time to work on a new sheet, we had to type everything up on a new worksheet, but her information was not visible. She needs to scroll over on her sheet so we can see her sheet and type on ours at the same time. I wish this class would have been set up properly. I ended up leaving the project to look for something better.