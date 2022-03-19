Chevron Left
How to Use Lookup Reference Math and Text Functions in Excel by Coursera Project Network

3.6
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

By the end of this project, you will learn how to use lookup reference, math and text functions in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel....
By Catherine R M

Mar 19, 2022

Most of the time was wasted copying the data and information (manually) instead the instructor can opt to uplaod it next time.

By Gricel T L

Feb 13, 2022

Good format but only basic level formulas shown. XLOOKUP not include. Needs to be updated or other advanced formulas

By VAH2112

Feb 16, 2022

Unlike other courses and guided projects I've taken, this one does not include a spreadsheet with all of the data we need. We are required to type everything up on our own spreadsheet. This was a little annoying, but I still would have stuck with it becasue the information was useful. However, the instructor seemed to be unaware of the fact that we are trying to follow along in a split screen mode. When it was time to work on a new sheet, we had to type everything up on a new worksheet, but her information was not visible. She needs to scroll over on her sheet so we can see her sheet and type on ours at the same time. I wish this class would have been set up properly. I ended up leaving the project to look for something better.

