Illinois Tech
A Comprehensive Excel Masterclass
Illinois Tech

A Comprehensive Excel Masterclass

Taught in English

2,838 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Liz Durango-Cohen

Instructor: Liz Durango-Cohen

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

74 hours to complete
3 weeks at 24 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

24 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Mastering Excel Essentials to Enhance Business Value! In this module, you'll delve into the core concept of Time Value of Money (TVM) and its pivotal role in financial decision-making. Using Excel, you'll learn to visualize cash flows, calculate present and future values, differentiate between interest types, evaluate projects, and perform loan-related calculations. We'll explore Capital Budgeting, Equivalent Annual Worth, IRR, and incremental analysis techniques for project comparison, equipping you with essential skills to make informed financial decisions. Whether you're an investor, loan manager, or planning for your retirement, this module will empower you to excel in financial analysis and decision-making using Excel's powerful tools.

What's included

26 videos18 readings10 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 2! This module covers a wide array of topics from basic to advanced. You will learn not just how to set up and customize pivot tables in both Excel and Google Sheets, but also delve deep into understanding field settings, aggregation methods, layout options, and more to bring your data analysis to the next level. We'll also explore Office 365/Google Sheets' latest functions, like FILTER, SORT, UNIQUE, and dynamic arrays, equipping you with the skills to handle complex data sets efficiently. By the end of this module, you'll be able to create dynamic reports and dashboards that offer profound insights into your data, thus enhancing your decision-making capabilities.

What's included

24 videos17 readings8 assignments

Welcome to Module 3! In today's data-driven world, the ability to create dashboards that are both interactive and informative is absolutely crucial for effective data analysis and decision-making. In this module, we'll dive deep into the art of dashboard design, focusing on the practical application of our lessons. You'll learn how to leverage Excel's Form Controls to build dynamic and user-friendly dashboards without the need for VBA programming. But this module is about much more than Excel functions. It's about mastering the design principles that make dashboards meaningful and effective. You'll discover how to craft displays of quantitative data that facilitate managerial decision-making. We'll explore essential theories, concepts, and methodologies to visualize and analyze real-world data. From mastering data retrieval techniques with INDEX to exploring ways to create dynamic charts, this module is designed to transform you into an adept dashboard designer, capable of synthesizing and visualizing complex data in an easily digestible format.

What's included

38 videos18 readings5 assignments

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Liz Durango-Cohen
Illinois Tech
2 Courses4,265 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

