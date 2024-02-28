A Comprehensive Excel Masterclass

The Comprehensive Excel Masterclass is an advanced course designed to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to maximize the potential of Microsoft Excel in a business environment. This course goes beyond the basics and explores advanced functions, and features that will enable students to perform complex calculations, retrieve and manipulate data from multiple sources, and gain valuable insights from data. The course combines theoretical concepts with practical exercises and examples to reinforce learning.
24 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Mastering Excel Essentials to Enhance Business Value! In this module, you'll delve into the core concept of Time Value of Money (TVM) and its pivotal role in financial decision-making. Using Excel, you'll learn to visualize cash flows, calculate present and future values, differentiate between interest types, evaluate projects, and perform loan-related calculations. We'll explore Capital Budgeting, Equivalent Annual Worth, IRR, and incremental analysis techniques for project comparison, equipping you with essential skills to make informed financial decisions. Whether you're an investor, loan manager, or planning for your retirement, this module will empower you to excel in financial analysis and decision-making using Excel's powerful tools.
26 videos18 readings10 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 2! This module covers a wide array of topics from basic to advanced. You will learn not just how to set up and customize pivot tables in both Excel and Google Sheets, but also delve deep into understanding field settings, aggregation methods, layout options, and more to bring your data analysis to the next level. We'll also explore Office 365/Google Sheets' latest functions, like FILTER, SORT, UNIQUE, and dynamic arrays, equipping you with the skills to handle complex data sets efficiently. By the end of this module, you'll be able to create dynamic reports and dashboards that offer profound insights into your data, thus enhancing your decision-making capabilities.
24 videos17 readings8 assignments
Welcome to Module 3! In today's data-driven world, the ability to create dashboards that are both interactive and informative is absolutely crucial for effective data analysis and decision-making. In this module, we'll dive deep into the art of dashboard design, focusing on the practical application of our lessons. You'll learn how to leverage Excel's Form Controls to build dynamic and user-friendly dashboards without the need for VBA programming. But this module is about much more than Excel functions. It's about mastering the design principles that make dashboards meaningful and effective. You'll discover how to craft displays of quantitative data that facilitate managerial decision-making. We'll explore essential theories, concepts, and methodologies to visualize and analyze real-world data. From mastering data retrieval techniques with INDEX to exploring ways to create dynamic charts, this module is designed to transform you into an adept dashboard designer, capable of synthesizing and visualizing complex data in an easily digestible format.
38 videos18 readings5 assignments
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
1 assignment
