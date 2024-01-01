Elizabeth J. Durango-Cohen is Associate Professor of Operations Management, M. Zia Hassan Endowed Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Stuart School of Business. She is also the Assistant Director of the M.S. in Marketing Analytics program and Executive Director of the Center for Advancing Corporate Performance. Dr. Durango-Cohen completed her Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at the University of California, Berkeley where she worked in the area of production planning and inventory control in the context of supply chain management.