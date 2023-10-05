This course is designed to cater to a diverse audience, particularly those with an interest in working in dynamic environments that place a strong emphasis on data-driven, quantitative analysis. Whether you are an experienced professional seeking to enhance your skills or someone looking to pivot into a cutting-edge industry, this course provides valuable insights and knowledge to thrive in today's data-centric and rapidly evolving landscape.
This course is part of the Performance Based Admission courses for the MBA program. “Mastering Excel Essentials to Enhance Business Value” focuses on knowledge that is essential for corporate professionals. The course focuses on practical, real-world examples and provides step-by-step tutorials, quizzes, and practice exercises to build a strong knowledge base. By the end of the course, students will be equipped with essential Excel skills that can be applied to solve a wide variety of business problems. The course’s specific toolbox is fundamental for the following reasons. Spreadsheets are ubiquitous in today’s business environment. A corporate professional should be fluent in their use. Deploying Excel’s functionality to support model creation and analysis also enhances and reinforces students’ analytical skills and their ability to use information intelligently. In other words, the course’s toolbox will allow you to use Excel as a problem-solving tool, and also help you present your findings in a compelling and organized manner. Students will know how to design and create workbooks and worksheets for professional purposes that incorporate the following principles of spreadsheet engineering: Suitability for efficient analysis Readability (can be understood by a non-author) Transferability (to another analyst or user) Accuracy (computes the mathematical model without error) Reusability (can easily be employed again with different data) Modifiability (can be extended or adapted to new circumstances) The toolbox for this course includes lessons tied to understanding the basic core of Excel, data inputting, cleaning, formatting and manipulating, as well as navigating large data sets. We will also cover the use of essential Excel formulas and functions needed for professional success. More specifically, the course starts with an overview of Excel’s user interface, followed by how to create and manage spreadsheets that are error-free and easy to navigate. The course also covers important Excel functions that allow users to automate their analysis and to create compelling reports, including learning how to visualize your data using Excel’s graphing functionality. Software Requirements: Microsoft Excel Course Outcomes Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to: -Design and create workbooks and worksheets for coursework and professional purposes. -Effectively input data and efficiently navigate large spreadsheets. -Employ various “hacks” and expertly apply (the most appropriate) built-in functions in Excel to increase productivity and streamline workflow. -Organize, cleanse, manage and analyze vast datasets proficiently. -Generate engaging and informative Excel reports by leveraging best practices in spreadsheet design along with Excel’s charting functionality. -Apply the “what-if” analysis tools in Excel to conduct break-even analysis, conduct sensitivity analysis and support decision-making.