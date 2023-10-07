Why are markets commonly believed to be the best way of allocating resources and organizing economic activity? This course will answer this critical question while examining its implications for pricing, market entry and exit, short-term and long-term business strategies, and the forecasting of key market variables. The course introduces fundamental topics in the economic analysis of markets, and some of the analytical tools used to study them, as a means to build an economic intuition and fostering an understanding of a variety of market conditions and market forces.
Managerial Economics: Buyer and Seller Behavior
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(11 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to explain the basics of supply and demand curves.
How to characterize variable and fixed costs.
How to analyze short-run and long-run equilibria in competitive markets.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
12 quizzes, 4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Managerial Economics: Buyer and Seller Behavior. In this course, we will cover the topics of How the Costs of Doing Business Determine Success and Failure, From Cost Structures to Market Supply Curves, and The Economic Outcomes of Competitive Markets. Module 1 introduces the strategic lens of game theory, focusing specifically on Prisoner’s Dilemma situations. This game-theoretic lens helps lay the groundwork for understanding competitive markets, where each market actor, including all buyers and sellers, are doing the best they can to maximize their individual payoffs. Through a simple market simulation and an initial reading of the Adamantium case study, the module then develops intuition for models of supply and demand in competitive markets, including pricing, product allocation, and firms’ cost structures.
What's included
17 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Module 2 takes a deep dive into short-run market analysis. With a second reading of the Adamantium case study, Module 2 focuses on how cost structures translate to firm-level and market-level short-run decisions and supply curves, how variable and fixed costs create thresholds on the prices that may sustain short-run and long-run firm profitability, how a firm’s short-run decisions significantly differ from long-run decisions, and how all of this begins to map to a market’s equilibrium.
What's included
12 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 assignment3 app items
Module 3 introduces entry (break-even) and exit prices, how they map to a market’s long-run supply curve, and why they are fundamental in determining firm profitability. Through examples, including a conclusion to the Adamantium case study, all of the supply and demand concepts in the course are tied together. The module showcases the predictive power of market analysis in determining where markets are going to go in terms of price, capacity, and firm entry and survival. The module then demonstrates the capstone ability of economic models of supply and demand: interpreting market price paths.
What's included
17 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment3 app items
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. This summative assessment consists of two parts. In Part 1, you will answer open-ended questions for two prompts. For Part 2, you will need to upload a file with your answers to the provided prompt. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 11
11 reviews
- 5 stars
63.63%
- 4 stars
9.09%
- 3 stars
9.09%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
18.18%
Reviewed on Oct 6, 2023
Reviewed on Feb 22, 2024
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.